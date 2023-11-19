Dubai, UAE: Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities is thrilled to announce the launch of its very own "Al Noor- Al Masraf Bank 30 X 30 Corporate Challenge" scheduled to take place from November 14 to 18, 2023. This exciting event, inspired by the Dubai Fitness Challenge, will bring the corporate community together for a series of sporting activities, followed by a grand award ceremony to honor the winning teams and their dedicated supporters.

Located at its premises in Al Barsha 1, Al Noor Training Centre will host a five-day extravaganza of thrilling sports activities, uniting corporate teams in the spirit of friendly competition while championing the cause of people of determination.

The three featured games during this event are:

Padel Tennis

Indoor Football

Indoor Basketball

Corporate teams will face off against each other, demonstrating their skills, teamwork, and commitment to promoting health and fitness, all while embracing Dubai's theme for the month.

Ms. Ranjini Ramnath, Director of Al Noor Training Centre, expressed, "Our aim is to inspire corporations to engage in sports activities during the Dubai 30 X 30 initiative, fostering a fitness-focused mindset and promoting healthy, active lifestyles. Simultaneously, we aim to demonstrate our unwavering support for people of determination. We are grateful for the support of the Dubai Sports Council and the Community Development Authority, and we invite the larger community to participate and assist our Centre in empowering people of determination."

Following the exciting five days of games, Al Noor will organize a special awarding ceremony, presided by Mr. Khalid Al Halyan, Chairman of the Al Noor Association, and featuring members of the Al Noor team. The ceremony will also include an inclusive match that integrates people of determination, all while celebrating the participants and supporters who make this event possible. This year’s event is generously sponsored by Al Masraf as a title sponsor, and supported by First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Dubai Police.

Ms. Ramnath further expressed her gratitude, stating, "We are deeply appreciative of the support we received this year from Al Masraf Bank as the Title Sponsor, and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and Dubai Police as support sponsors, , as each of them play a key role in our mission. As one of Dubai's oldest non-profit organizations, we are delighted to acknowledge the pivotal role the corporate community has played in the well-being of our students."

In this occasion, Charles Doghlass , Acting CEO of Al Masraf said: “ We are proud to be the title sponsor of the 30 X 30 Corporate Challenge and support Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities with this great cause that aligns with our commitment to promote inclusion and diversity in the communities we operate in". Al Masraf a robust financial institution that provides financial solutions in the UAE and committed to deliver efficient and outstanding customer experience to Corporate, Retail, and Sharia-compliant customers.

Al Noor provides holistic transdisciplinary intervention services covering all domains of development and following a lifespan approach, focussed on ensuring greater independence and enhanced quality of life for our students. These services are provided by a dedicated, experienced, and professional team of teachers, therapists, and specialists.

About Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities:

Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities is a distinguished non-profit organization in Dubai, dedicated to empowering and educating people of determination. Established in 1981 with just 8 children, the center has expanded its reach to enrich the lives of hundreds of children and young adults with various physical and cognitive challenges. The center follows a holistic approach to the well-being and development of all students, offering individualized, specially designed programs tailored to their specific needs. The curriculum covers a wide range of training, therapies, vocational programs, work placement schemes, co-curricular activities, and satellite programs. Today, the center serves around 205 students from more than 27 nationalities, providing excellent facilities generously donated by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.