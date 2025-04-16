Riyadh, Saudi Arabia—Al Nakhla Investment Company has announced the completion of the Al Sharq Village development in the Qurtuba district of Riyadh after two and a half years of construction. The project stands out as one of the premier luxury residential compounds, offering upscale living options for those seeking a high-quality lifestyle. With its integrated living environment and world-class specifications, it presents an ideal destination for families looking for a modern and tranquil way of life.

A Fully Integrated Residential Community with Premium Facilities

Al Sharq features 450 residential units, combining elegance and comfort with meticulous attention to detail in design and infrastructure. The project is distinguished by its comprehensive range of facilities that cater to all residents' needs, including:

Sports Facilities: Advanced sports clubs and open areas for physical activities.

Advanced sports clubs and open areas for physical activities. Recreational Facilities: Dedicated zones for families and children.

Dedicated zones for families and children. Healthcare Services: Medical clinics and integrated healthcare services.

Medical clinics and integrated healthcare services. Educational Facilities: Schools and nurseries, ensuring a family-friendly environment.

Schools and nurseries, ensuring a family-friendly environment. Commercial Amenities: The compound includes a fine-dining restaurant, Costa Coffee, Al Tamimi Supermarket, and various retail outlets offering a wide range of services to meet residents’ needs.

A Natural Setting with Expansive Green Spaces

Al Sharq Village is distinguished by its wide green landscapes, enhancing quality of life and offering a peaceful and relaxing environment. The project delivers comprehensive services to support daily living, making it one of the most complete residential compounds in the area. It is expected to accommodate 1,200 residents across its 450 units.

Strategically Located with Access to Key Destinations in Riyadh

Located in Qurtuba, one of Riyadh’s fast-growing modern districts, the project benefits from proximity to the Riyadh Metro network, allowing easy access to all parts of the capital within minutes. Its prime location provides convenient access to key business and leisure destinations, including King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Riyadh Front, Business Gate, and the Fairmont Hotel.

The development is also just 15 minutes from King Khalid International Airport, making it an ideal choice for business professionals and frequent travelers.

Close to Major Business Hubs and Industrial Giants

Al Sharq is situated near SABIC, one of the largest industrial companies in the Kingdom, making it a convenient residential option for employees in this sector. Additionally, it is located near the Business Gate, a significant business hub, offering residents the opportunity to live in a community that blends comfort with professionalism.

Architectural Design Reflecting Local Identity

Al Nakhla Investment took great care in implementing a design that merges modern architecture with the traditional Salmani style, which is in alignment with Riyadh’s urban planning. The project spans over 167,000 square meters, offering a comprehensive residential destination that combines comfort, aesthetic appeal, and construction quality.

Part of a Strong Track Record in Exceptional Real Estate Development

Al Sharq Village project continues Al Nakhla Investment Company’s success in real estate development. The company has previously developed nearly 3,000 premium residential units, in addition to commercial, office, and hospitality projects, reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional real estate developments that meet the needs of the Saudi market and align with residents’ aspirations for a modern and sustainable lifestyle.