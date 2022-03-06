Jeddah- Al-Murjan Holding, a leading provider of tourism, health, and real estate development services, has announced the official opening of the Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah, Corniche Obhur on Tuesday, further cementing the group's expanding footprint and commitment to the country's thriving hospitality sector.

The four-star hotel has been designed and constructed on 30,133 square meters and consists of 301 units occupying 17 floors. The other facilities range from dining facilities, a fitness centre, swimming pool, business centre, ballroom and meeting and conference facilities.

The new Four Points Hotel Jeddah Corniche is also one of the most prominent achievements of the Al-Murjan Holding, which translates the strategic role played by the group in creating destinations and developing sustainable tourism assets that play a major role in supporting the Kingdom’s vision 2030.

The opening ceremony was attended by Mazin Altamimi, Group Vice Chairman and Managing Director, members of the board, Consul Generals of USA, UK, France, Italy and Lebanon, top VIPs and dignitaries with prominent businessmen.

Eng. Tawfiq Bahamdein, CEO of Al-Murjan Holding illustrated the significance of another successful project implemented on behalf of the group and their partners Marriott international and described the opening of this hotel as one of the most beautiful waterfronts in Jeddah.

“The launch of this hotel comes as the first project in a bundle of ambitious projects that Al-Murjan Holding is aiming to launch in the next ten years. We aspire to boost the private sector's contribution to the local economy by creating job opportunities and harnessing our capabilities to achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's vision 2030,” he said.

On the occasion, Franz Kielnhofer, the General Manager of the Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah, Corniche Obhur commented: “We are very excited to welcome guests to Four Points by Sheraton Corniche. We look forward to creating experiences that showcase the destination's rich culture heritage while providing travelers with everything they need to rest, relax and stay connected."

The new Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah, Corniche Obhur, Just 12 minutes away from King Abdulaziz International Airport and close to King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, the hotel is designed with the global traveller in mind. Featuring a classic and timeless aesthetic, the light and neutral colours throughout the hotel evoke a feeling of relaxation and balance.

