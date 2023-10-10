Kuwait: Maseelah Trading Co., a member of Al Mulla Group and the sole distributor of Mitsubishi vehicles in Kuwait since 1972 announces the opening of the all-new Mitsubishi Motors Aftersales Service Center in the Al Ahmadi Governorate.

The official announcement came at a special inaugural ceremony held recently in Al Ahmadi Governorate to celebrate the start of operations at the all-new state-of-the-art Aftersales Service Centre for Al Mulla Motors in Kuwait. The ceremony was attended by, the CEO of Al Mulla Group Mr. Talal A. Al Mulla, accompanied by the Mitsubishi Motors Company Divisional General Manager Mr. Masatsugu Kurahashi, the President of Mitsubishi Motors (MEA) Mr. Yutaka Yano, the Managing Director of Al Mulla Automotive Mr. Imad Flayhan, and the Director of Automotive at Al Mulla Group Mr. Hisham Fakih.

The new after-sales service center, which is spread over an area of over 5,000 sq.m, is reflective of the ongoing commitment and investment plans at Al Mulla Group that include a series of development projects to grow and elevate its network of service support centers for Mitsubishi Motors to new heights. Whilst incorporating the latest MMC Global Visual Identity standards, the new service center was built with the latest innovative service solutions, including state-of-the-art mechanical repairs machinery and body shop technologies for a holistic aftersales customer experience supported by our professional teams of highly trained technicians and service advisors.

Commenting on this milestone in the history of Al Mulla Motors in Kuwait, the CEO of Al Mulla Group Mr. Talal A. Al Mulla said, “Since 1972, Al Mulla Group has proudly represented Mitsubishi Motors in Kuwait and other parts of the region with Al Mulla Motors as the sole distributor of this internationally renowned brand. Earlier this year, Mitsubishi Motors Company commemorated this strategic partnership when Al Mulla Motors received the Distributor of the Year Award in the entire Middle East and Africa Region. Today, we are pleased to be celebrating with our honorable guests from Mitsubishi Motors Company the inauguration of this magnificent state-of-the-Art service facility in Al Ahmadi Governorate.” Adding, “This addition to our existing network of service centers across Kuwait reflects Al Mulla Group’s ongoing commitment to continue to invest in this brand. We have more strategic growth initiatives and expansion plans in the pipeline that will see us further foster our partnership with Mitsubishi Motors Company for many years to come.”

The Managing Director of Automotive at Al Mulla Group Mr. Imad Flayhan said, “Over more than half a century in the history of our strategic partnership with Mitsubishi Motors, the names Al Mulla Motors and Mitsubishi Motors have become synonymous of the terms excellence and professionalism. These are two of our core Business values that everyone at Al Mulla Group is proud to uphold in everything that we do.” Adding, “Our unwavering commitment to grow the Mitsubishi Motors brand and take its reputation locally and regionally to new heights was recognized earlier this year, when Al Mulla Motors proudly received numerous meritorious awards from Mitsubishi Motors Company including: Best Sales, Best PR and Marketing, and Best Aftersales Service across the entire Middle East and Africa Region. Today, we honor this highly acclaimed reputation of excellence by adding another state-of-the-art service facility, conforming to the Mitsubishi Motors’ new Global Visual Identity, and built on an area of over 5,000 sq.m with more than 50 service bays and advanced service technologies to provide unparalleled customer convenience in aftersales service to our valuable clients”.

New Modern Design with a Renewed Commitment to Excellence:

From drop off to pick up, our visitors to the new service center will enjoy an aftersales service journey that has been customized to ensure their full satisfaction with the service level. The new Al Mulla Motors Aftersales Service Centre new features include:

100% Compliance to Mitsubishi's Corporate and Visual Identity : The facility adheres meticulously to Mitsubishi's corporate identity and visual identity standards, ensuring a consistent and recognizable brand experience for customers.

The interior decoration has been carefully designed to be elegant, comfortable and welcoming. For added convenience, our customers will now have a varied choice of Mitsubishi accessories and merchandize to choose from to decorate their vehicles.

Al Mulla Motors lives by its dynamic motto – which is to ensure the best customer experience possible through passion and innovation in everything that we do. Each year, the homegrown brand supports evolving market needs and demands by empowering its employees with modern, international best practices and up-to-date training exercises to maintain overall leading position in customer satisfaction.

