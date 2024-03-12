Over 80 Al Mulla Group Employees volunteered to help Refood’s staff pack and package the Goods Baskets before Ramadan

Kuwait: As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Policies, which embrace giving back to the communities where it operates, whilst encouraging employees to effectively participate in community activities for a good cause, Al Mulla Group organized its second Ramadan Goods Baskets Distribution Campaign in collaboration with Refood. Over a weekend day, more than 80 of our employees joined hands with the staff of Refood to fill and package 500 baskets of goods, which have been sponsored by Al Mulla Group for distribution to the less fortunate families during the holy month of Ramadan.

Over the course of a full day, and in an atmosphere filled with a spirit of enthusiasm, team-work and cooperation, four different employee groups with over 20 members in each from across Al Mulla Group’s Business Sectors including: Automotive, Engineering, Trading & Manufacturing , and Financial Services our staff volunteered their time and efforts to help support Refood’s goals that aim to protect the environment by reducing excess food waste, embrace food sustainability, as well as prevent poverty among less fortunate communities.

At Al Mulla Group, we strongly believe in the importance of private sector support to various initiatives and endeavors by non-profit organizations and NGOs in the country by helping them achieve their strategic objectives. Over the years, Al Mulla Group has contributed aid and support to numerous other initiatives and programs of non-profit organizations in Kuwait. These activities reflect the Group’s strong commitment to its pioneering role in promoting and supporting community initiatives aiming at building better and sustainable societies.