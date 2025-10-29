Muscat – Al Mouj Muscat, the Sultanate’s leading integrated destination, has launched Phase Two of Azura Beach Residences - a bespoke collection of waterfront homes with uninterrupted marina and beach views. Following the remarkable sell-out of Phase One, this new release continues the community’s legacy of redefining coastal exclusivity within Muscat’s most desirable address.

Comprising 307 residences, the collection offers a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments across two mid-rise towers, as well as four-bedroom beachfront chalets, each with a private pool and direct access to the beach. Designed with open-plan interiors, expansive terraces, and sophisticated finishes, every home is crafted to maximize natural light, space, and panoramic views over the marina and open sea.

Located within the exclusive Al Marsa District, residents of Azura Beach Residences Phase Two will enjoy immediate access to the 400-berth Al Mouj Marina as well as the lively promenade of retail and dining, landscaped parks, and Oman’s only signature PGA golf course. Enhancing its resort-style appeal, the development also features an infinity-edge pool, private wellness spaces, a co-working lounge, and dedicated family areas for play and relaxation.

Nasser Al Sheibani, CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said, “Phase Two of Azura Beach Residences builds on the remarkable success of the first release and responds to what discerning buyers are seeking today; privacy, serenity, and a deeper connection to the sea. By creating a community where every home is oriented to the water, we have introduced something truly special. Azura offers a sanctuary where every detail is attuned to coastal living at its most exclusive.”

The development is offered with 100% freehold ownership for all nationalities, along with eligibility for a residence visa and a host of ownership benefits. Building on the success of the original Azura launch, which sold out in record time, this release offers a compelling opportunity for buyers and investors seeking limited-edition homes within a secure, award-winning community.

To learn more or register your interest, visit almouj.com or call +968 2453 4444.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a well-established master planned community and destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront, waterfront and urban residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman’s capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for over 9,000 residents from 94 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, realize dreams, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman’s largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that’s one of the top middle east golf courses and listed in the world’s top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.