Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) is delighted to announce an exclusive 5% discount for "Himyan" national card holders on their online shopping at www.almeera.online from 24 December 2024 to 22 February 2025.

Al Meera has endorsed the "Himyan" national card via its e-shopping website, reflecting its ongoing commitment to adopting the latest innovative solutions that enhance customer comfort and satisfaction. This initiative supports the country's plans to promote financial inclusion. Through which, the "Himyan" national card is the first national debit, prepaid payment card with a Qatari brand, and marks a significant step in the nation’s journey toward a cashless economy.

Al Meera stated: “At Al Meera, we are always keen to support the latest and best innovations to elevate the shopping experience for our customers in-store and online, and our endorsement of the "Himyan" national card within our online platform is a testament to this commitment. We are proud to support Qatar’s cashless economy initiative by providing our customers with a secure, convenient, and rewarding payment solution. We urge all customers to take advantage of this exclusive 5% discount and explore the benefits of shopping with the "Himyan" national card.”

This initiative highlights Al Meera’s forward-thinking and, as the largest retail network operating in Qatar, represents a further innovation to deliver greater value to its customers. By offering the "Himyan" national card as a payment option, Al Meera ensures that shopping—whether in-store or online—remains accessible, efficient, and rewarding for every customer.

For more information, visit almeera.online

