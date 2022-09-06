Qatar’s largest retail network will leverage cloud computing to increase efficiency, transparency and agility across all operations including retail analytics, human resources and supply chain management

Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s largest retail network, Al Meera Consumer Goods, has signed a partnership agreement with global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) and implementation partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to deliver cloud computing solutions that will facilitate its expansion plans, while also significantly enhancing customer and staff experience at its existing 60 stores.

Under the agreement, Al Meera will accelerate its journey to the cloud. It will also implement solutions including S/4HANA – SAP’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution – that will run on hyperscaler Microsoft Azure. The end-to-end digital transformation project will enable Al Meera to leverage the advantages of cloud computing and automated business processes, while delivering innovative employee-management solutions and improved visibility and control over all operations and activities.

On the sidelines of a signing ceremony for the transformation project, Al Meera CEO, Mr. Yousef Ali Al Obaidan, said “As we continue to expand our operations locally and regionally, we remain committed to ensuring exceptional customer experience at each individual outlet in our retail network. We focus on delivering exceptional variety, quality, service, cleanliness and value for all our customers, wherever they may be. S/4HANA supports this approach as it provides 360-degree visibility on all areas of our operations at all times and establishes greater control over our day-to-day performance. Moreover, S/4HANA enables us to rapidly share information on retail inventories, supply chains, human resources and other business processes across the expanding network. In this way, we can make informed decisions quickly to ensure we are continually meeting the needs of our customers and staff.”

The retail giant selected SAP and TCS – a leading global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization – for the project based on both parties’ technological expertise and track record in the retail sector, as well as their regional knowledge and on-ground resources. Moreover, the choice of RISE with SAP satisfied Al Meera’s requirement for operational continuity alongside a rapid, sustainable transformation.

Also present at the signing ceremony, Alaa Jaber, Managing Director for SAP Qatar and Fast Growth Markets, said, “Al Meera’s digital transformation is aligned with the Qatar National Vision 2030, which fosters adoption of advanced technologies and economic competitiveness and diversity. We have been working closely with Al Meera and TCS to find the best tailored SAP solutions to increase efficiencies, reduce total cost of ownership, enable greater visibility and control over all areas of operations, and to streamline the IT functions so that the retailer can remain focused on its core business. The implementation will ensure Al Meera’s operations are scalable when needed, and flexible enough for continuous enhancements to be made. We are very excited to be part of Al Meera’s Digital transformation journey and to be a main player in Al Meera’s expansion plans that will always positively reflect on the overall consumer shopping experience”.

Devashis Goswamy, Country Head, TCS Qatar said, “Using our domain knowledge, consulting-led approach and advanced technology capabilities TCS will help build an integrated platform that will provide Al Meera with a unified, real-time, process-centric view across its retail operations. This will enable better price and promotion decisions, ensure availability of the right product mix in stores to meet customer demand, helping Al Meera establish competitive differentiation and drive growth.”

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter: @SAPMENA and @SAPNews.

-Ends-

About Al Meera

Established in 2005, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) aspires to be the leading retailer in Qatar, offering the best shopping experience to customers. Today, Al Meera operates the largest network of branches in the country, that provide a wide range of product mix and services to shoppers with the aim of becoming the most trusted retailer by choice.

Currently, Al Meera’s chain consists of over 60 branches and aims to fulfil customers’ daily needs by building a presence in every neighbourhood. We maintain our efforts in constantly improving and upgrading our stores, intending to meet our customers’ expectations in every aspect of the shopping experience. Our renovated, shopping-friendly stores bring the convenience of a grocery store to every location - including the MAAR stores situated in select metro stations.

At Al Meera, we maintain the highest standards in quality and service at our stores, bringing to our shelves fresh - local and imported - products, as well as everyday essential items at a great value. We constantly strive to meet the ever-changing needs of our diverse customer base, to achieve our mission of being Qatar’s favourite neighbourhood retailer.

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 606,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $25.7 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit https://www.tcs.com/