Doha, Qatar: Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.), Qatar’s trusted national retailer, has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KAFY, Qatar's first innovative platform to facilitate food supply between the hospitality, restaurant sectors and suppliers. The partnership is set to redefine procurement and logistics operations for restaurants, cafés, home-based businesses, and suppliers across the nation.

Through this agreement, Al Meera and KAFY are introducing a smart, fully integrated solution that responds to the growing needs of Qatar’s F&B ecosystem. The partnership will enable customers from the hospitality, restaurant and cafe sectors to access their daily procurement needs at competitive prices, benefit from same-day delivery services available seven days a week, reduce waste, enhance cost efficiency, and enjoy flexible payment options designed to boost their cash flow.

Compared to conventional procurement models that often involve long lead times and complex logistics, the Al Meera and KAFY partnership offers a more agile, and responsive alternative, delivering greater speed, efficiency, and value to local businesses.

Suppliers will also gain from the collaboration by tapping into Al Meera’s expansive national distribution network, which spans over 70 branches across Qatar. This will allow them to expand their market reach, streamline operations, and reduce logistical and operational costs, all while improving service delivery to customers.

The partnership is closely aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, advancing digitalization in procurement processes and enhancing supply chain resilience across the country. By fostering innovation in logistics and enabling more seamless financial transactions, the initiative supports national efforts to strengthen economic sustainability through technology-driven solutions.

Commenting on the signing, Mr. Jassim Al Ansari, Chief Executive Officer of Al Meera, said: “We are proud to join forces with KAFY to introduce a solution that supports entrepreneurs, simplifies operations for SMEs, and elevates the procurement experience across Qatar’s food and beverage sector. This partnership reinforces our role as a national enabler of innovation and economic growth.”

On behalf of Kafi, Mr. Khalifa Al-Sada, Founder and CEO, commented: “Our partnership with Al Meera marks a significant milestone in our mission to simplify and digitize procurement across Qatar’s food and beverage industry. By connecting SMEs and suppliers to a powerful nationwide network, we are accelerating delivery and reducing costs, as well as empowering businesses to grow sustainably. Together with Al Meera, we’re creating a smarter supply chain that drives real economic value and reflects the spirit of innovation behind Qatar National Vision 2030.”

This collaboration positions Al Meera and KAFY as industry leaders in procurement transformation, offering a future-ready platform that supports the growth, agility, and sustainability of Qatar’s F&B industry.

About Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.)

Established in 2005, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company (Q.P.S.C.) aspires to be the leading retailer in Qatar, offering the best shopping experience to customers. Today, Al Meera operates the largest network of branches in the country, that provide a wide range of product mix and services to shoppers with the aim of becoming the most trusted retailer by choice.

Currently, Al Meera’s chain consists of over 69 branches and aims to fulfill customers’ daily needs by building a presence in every neighborhood.

