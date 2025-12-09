Abu Dhabi, UAE – With the growing demand for reliable cross-border banking solution, Arab Bank for Investment and Foreign Trade (Al Masraf) is expanding its global network through a collaboration with Commerzbank AG, one of Germany’s leading financial institutions, aimed at fostering collaboration in areas of global business, treasury, and trade finance.

The two banks have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore broader collaboration in global corporate banking, treasury services and trade finance.

The agreement marks a significant step in reinforcing Al Masraf’s international partnerships and expanding its global network, in line with the Bank’s strategy to enhance its financial solutions and support the evolving needs of corporate clients.

Under the terms of the MoU, both banks will cooperate in global business, treasury, and trade finance by supporting international operations, sharing business opportunities, enhancing liquidity and treasury services, and strengthening trade and transactional banking. The agreement also includes co-arranging syndications and exchanging expertise to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

Commenting on the agreement, Fuad Mohamed, Chief Executive Officer of Al Masraf, said: “This partnership with Commerzbank reflects Al Masraf’s commitment to elevate our international presence and deliver greater value to our clients through world-class global banking capabilities. It will enable us to deliver enhanced financial solutions, foster cross-border collaboration, and create new opportunities for our clients, particularly in trade and corporate banking. This agreement also supports Al Masraf’s ongoing transformation strategy, which focuses on strengthening our capabilities, expanding our international reach, and accelerating our journey toward becoming a more agile, digitally driven, and customer-centric bank.”

Brigitte Réthier, CFA, Divisional Board Member, Institutional Clients & Transaction Banking Sales, Managing Director, Commerzbank AG, said: “Commerzbank, a leading financial institution in Germany, is renowned for its strong competitiveness in the trade finance sector and its expertise in supporting the Mittelstand, which is central to the German economy. This collaboration with Al Masraf will further leverage Commerzbank’s trade finance network, something which, thanks to its ability to assist in managing risk and improving cashflow, is crucial for SMEs seeking to expand globally.”

The partnership reinforces the shared commitment of Al Masraf and Commerzbank to deepen their collaboration and enhance the cross-border banking solutions offered to clients. Together, both banks will focus on strengthening cooperation in trade finance, treasury services, and corporate banking.​​​​