Abu-Dhabi: ARB Emirates, which operates under the umbrella of Al Masaood Group, and is the leading market brand in four-wheel-drive accessories and outdoor gear, is participating in the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) for the 16th time in this prestigious event. Held from 30 August to 7 September at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), this year’s showcase comes at a milestone moment for the company, as ARB celebrates its 50th anniversary globally and nearly 35 years of partnership with Al Masaood in the UAE.

In celebration of this landmark year, ARB Emirates is unveiling the GCC debut of the highly anticipated Earth Camper at its stand at 9-010. Engineered for rugged performance and remote travel, the Earth Camper blends durability, functionality, and comfort, marking a new chapter in off-road adventure solutions. It represents the next evolution of ARB’s five-decade legacy in delivering dependable gear for serious explorers.

ARB Emirates will also present a wide selection of new and updated outdoor products, including the latest Esperance V2 rooftop tent, REDARC advanced solar-compatible power management and battery systems designed to provide reliable and sustainable, clean energy for off-grid adventures, the newly developed Brushless Air Compressor, and the full range of high-performance NACHO lighting. Alongside these innovations, visitors will find ARB’s trusted collection of awnings, fridge freezers, recovery gear, camping furniture, and bed racks that are all designed to elevate the modern outdoor experience.

Walid Youssef, General Manager of ARB Emirates, said: “This year holds special significance for us. As ARB celebrates 50 years of innovation, and with more than three decades of strong partnership between ARB and Al Masaood, we are proud to bring the very best of the brand to the UAE market. Our presence at ADIHEX reflects both our commitment to serving the needs of outdoor enthusiasts and our passion for delivering world-class equipment that performs in the region’s toughest conditions.”

At the ARB Emirates Stand, visitors can benefit from exclusive promotions of up to 70 percent on select products during the event. A raffle draw will also be held during the show, offering 20 key products including air system accessories, and premium camping gear.

As a key player in the region, Al Masaood is committed to bringing innovation-driven products that cater to the diverse needs of its customers, from advanced power solutions to smart, versatile gear built for the region’s toughest environments, all backed by ARB’s proven, field-tested performance.

The Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition continues to be the region’s premier platform for showcasing innovations in hunting, camping, and traditional outdoor activities. This year’s edition is expected to welcome more than 350,000 visitors from across the UAE and the region, including falconers, adventurers, and members of Gulf royal families.

About ARB Emirates

ARB Emirates is the sole distributor of ARB 4x4 Accessories in the UAE since 1990 and is part of the Al Masaood Group. The principal brand, ARB 4x4 Accessories, was founded in 1975 in Melbourne, and is Australia’s largest manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket 4WD accessories. The company’s products are distributed in more than 100 countries around the globe.

Through their 2 retail locations in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and online channels, ARB Emirates offers customers a wide range of off-roading products and accessories including bull bars, fridge freezers, safari snorkels, protection equipment, Old Man Emu suspension, Air Lockers, air compressors, roof racks, vehicle lightings, camping and recovery equipment. ARB’s primary mission is to prepare vehicles for the remote and harsh conditions typically encountered off road. Visit ww.arbemirates.com to learn more.