The Group showcased operational excellence through strategic AEO certification in elevating global trade partnerships

Abu Dhabi: For the third consecutive year, Al Masaood Group, prominent Abu Dhabi conglomerate, hosted a high-profile delegation from Hong Kong in partnership with UAE Customs, Abu Dhabi Customs and Federal Tax Authority. The visit highlighted Al Masaood Group’s model of excellence in implementing management and logistics systems within the AEO framework.

The delegation’s visit provided an in-depth exploration of the Group’s operations, offering them a clear view of the company’s streamlined supply chain and rigorous logistics and safety protocols. It included a guided tour of Al Masaood Automobiles’ recently revamped facility and warehouse, providing first-hand insights into the Group’s storage methods and shipment handling procedures, as well as the company’s strategic contributions to Abu Dhabi’s economy.

Al Masaood obtained AEO certification in 2021 – a significant milestone for the Group, achieved through meticulous efforts and commitment to excellence. The process involved meeting rigorous security and compliance requirements, intensive evaluations, and close interactions with Abu Dhabi Customs to ensure adherence with international standards. Commenting on this, Ahmed Salmeen, Chief Executive Government Affairs, Al Masaood Group, said: “Achieving the AEO certification has been transformative for Al Masaood. As a strategic player in the international trade ecosystem, being AEO-certified optimises our operational efficiency, thus strengthening our supply chain security and solidifying our international partnerships.”

Today, Al Masaood stands as a global trade player with leading international brands. Being a certified AEO operator allows the Group to enhance operational efficiencies, strengthen supply chain security, and solidify global trade partnerships. It also enables the company to foster a culture of trust, reliability, and security with its trade partners. These all align with Al Masaood’s efforts to support the UAE’s economic landscape while unlocking new opportunities and collaborations.

About Al Masaood

Established in 1970, Al Masaood Group was the first company to be registered in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and holds trade registration No. 1. The company is the authorised dealer of global brands such as Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Bridgestone, mtu – a Rolls Royce Solution, Volvo Penta, Nidec Leroy Somer, Renault Trucks and UD Trucks. The Group also has its own suite of homegrown businesses and brands.

Supporting the UAE’s strategy for sustainable growth and economic diversity, Al Masaood provides a wide range of industrial solutions for the strategic sectors – oil & gas, utilities, marine, heavy equipment & machinery, logistics, and modular construction. It caters to various retail sectors, including automotive and accessories. Recently, Al Masaood has launched the UAE’s first local manufactured off-grid solar charging solution for electric vehicles and hybrid marine vessels.

Al Masaood manages First Stop and Autoserv retail outlets within ADNOC stations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and the Western Region, offering a wide range of car pitstop services. It also owns and manages almost 40 prominent properties around the capital ranging from showrooms to offices, as well as a network of aftersales and certified pre-owned vehicles centres across the UAE.

Selected as one of Forbes' Top 100 Arab Family Businesses for four years in a row, the Group employs over 3,000 employees from 54 nations. It also holds an active Emiratisation agenda and training programmes for both vocational and on-the-job skill advancement for Emiratis. The Group has an extensive CSR agenda in Abu Dhabi and supports the capital’s sporting initiatives run by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.