Al Masaood Power Division, a leading expert in marine propulsion systems and power generation in the UAE, has been recertified for ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015.

The Bureau Veritas, which conducted the recertification audit, awarded the certificates to Al Masaood Power Division for consistent efforts to enhance its management system, increase the efficiency of its organizational and operational processes and implement internationally recognized practices to promote a safe and secure work environment.

ISO 9001:2015 is the global standard focusing on Quality Management System (QMS) whilst ISO 45001:2018 pertains to requirements designed to improve occupational health and safety (OHS), eliminate hazards, and minimize OHS-related risks. Additionally, ISO 14001:2015 lays out the requirements for a company’s environmental management system to improve its environmental performance.

Retaining ISO 9001:2015 also demonstrates the company’s commitment to meet customer and regulatory requirements, especially in terms of providing the highest standards of sales and aftersales solutions specific to its product range. The division is the exclusive distributor of MTU, Leroy Somer, and Volvo Penta products and integrated power systems in the UAE and Bahrain.

Ihab Awadallah, Abu Dhabi Country Chief Executive at Bureau Veritas, said: “Since 1828, Bureau Veritas’ mission has been to shape a world of trust. We create value for our clients by providing services that enable them to continually improve their business performance and mitigate risk in a fast-changing world. We congratulate Al Masaood Power for attaining the renewal of the ISO 9001 Quality Management System, ISO 14001 Environmental Management System and ISO 45001 Health & Safety Management System certifications. With these certifications, the company shows their commitment to improve risk management, how they place occupational health and safety at the heart of their business and incorporating environmental considerations into business strategy.”

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power, said: “At Al Masaood Power, we prioritize the sustained provision of world-class and sustainable services and products, whilst advancing the interest of our employees, customers, partners, and other stakeholders. The renewal of our ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 14001:2015 certifications show that we are on the right track in terms of fulfilling this commitment. After obtaining a seal of safety and efficiency stamped by the globally recognized Bureau Veritas, we are further motivated to pursue continuous enhancement efforts within our processes to sustain business excellence, quality, and ensure the highest satisfaction of our customers.”

“Our recertification would not have been possible without our trusted and talented team. We thank all members of our team for their tremendous efforts and dedication to exceeding customer expectations. We take great pride in this achievement, which serves as another testament to our endeavors to implement and adopt a distinct and superior business model and standardized management systems.” Bartenschlager added.

Al Masaood Power has unrivalled expertise in power generation systems and industrial diesel engine applications, starting with a range of 94 KVA up to 3,390 KVA. Its applications and solutions include four main segments, namely marine, power generation, industrial power and defense vehicles.

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents MTU, Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and can plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

For more information about our products, services, and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit

www.masaoodpower.com, To view the complete range of the latest:

Volvo Penta products and solutions please visit: https://www.volvopentashop.com/almasaoodauh/en-GB MTU products and solutions; please visit: https://www.mtu-online.com/mtu/company/?r=yXGSV1lM

Leroy Somer products and solutions; please visit: https://acim.nidec.com/generators/leroy-somer/products

