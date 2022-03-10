Al Masaood Power Division, a part of the Al Masaood Group, one of Abu Dhabi’s leading business conglomerates, is participating in the Dubai International Boat Show (DIBS) 2022 to showcase its portfolio of sustainable power solutions for a net zero-carbon society. The ongoing event is held at Dubai Harbour until March 13th, 2022.

As the distributor of Volvo Penta and MTU’s in the UAE and Bahrain, the division is displaying their innovative and fully integrated sustainable technologies. Volvo Penta’s intuitive Electronic Vessel Control (EVC), as well as a range of MTU systems such as its Hybrid Propulsion System Solution, its new engine model 12V2000M96L, and its Bluevision New Generation Automation, amongst others, are all being displayed at the event.

The next-generation MTU Hybrid Propulsion System Solution is fit for yachts, workboats, ferries, and patrol boats in a power range extending from 1,000-4,000 kilowatts per powertrain. Al Masaood Power is highlighting the solution amidst the growing popularity of marine technologies powered by hydrogen, which is being touted as the ‘fuel of the future.’

Rasso Bartenschlager, General Manager, Al Masaood Power, said: “Global efforts to reduce carbon emissions have been in full swing over the recent years, prompting us to implement key strategies to align us with the changes that come with this development. With our strategies, we aim to lead the way in transforming the leisure boating sector and the maritime industry, in general, through cutting-edge solutions. At DIBS 2022, the division highlights how we will deliver this commitment in collaboration with our global partners Volvo Penta and MTU, which are amongst the top leaders in the marine engine and propulsion systems market.”

“Furthermore, the show is a global platform for us to put the spotlight on our aftersales services and major initiatives geared towards redefining customer experience. We are capitalizing on DIBS’ popularity to engage with stakeholders and visitors, as we continue to work towards meeting demands and identifying emerging market trends,” he added.

DIBS is the premier and most established boat show in the UAE, GCC and the Middle East. It will feature luxury yachts and superyachts, the latest diving and aquatic innovations and major eco-friendly innovations in the marine sector.

At the event, Al Masaood Power sheds light on its increased sustainability initiatives and continuous innovations in its business strategies and offerings. Its commitment to reduce its carbon footprint is in line with the UAE’s sustainable growth agenda.

About Al Masaood Power Division

Al Masaood Power Division represents MTU, Volvo Penta and Leroy Somer in the UAE and Bahrain, providing the highest standards of after sales services. The Division’s professional team possesses cutting edge technological knowledge and know-how and are able to plan and execute both customized and efficient solutions for its customers.

