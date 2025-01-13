Success is a collective endeavor, achieved through teamwork and collaboration among all employees

Equip yourself with the right experience and skills, and be prepared to seize opportunities when they arise

Advancing to a new position without readiness or proper qualifications can lead to burnout

Managers value employees who demonstrate creativity, a passion for their work, and ambition for growth

Mutual encouragement among colleagues boosts team morale and fosters confidence

Embrace your managers’ feedback as a chance to enhance your abilities, and seek wisdom from experienced professionals

NBK offers an unparalleled work environment, setting the benchmark for private sector institutions in Kuwait

The "TAMAKAN" program provides an exceptional platform for fresh graduates to transform into dynamic contributors to Kuwait’s economy

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) officially launched a series of panel discussions featured in the sixth edition of the "TAMAKAN" program. Organized by Creative Confidence under NBK’s patronage and strategic support, the program facilitates meaningful dialogue between the bank’s executive management and the participating trainees.

The program featured Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq, Deputy CEO at NBK-Kuwait, who shared his extensive experience with Kuwaiti youth, shedding light on the key milestones of his career that led to his senior leadership role at the country’s largest banking institution.

During his session with the "TAMAKAN" program trainees, a platform dedicated to training Kuwaiti university graduates, Mr. Sulaiman Al-Marzouq reflected on the most significant challenges he encountered throughout his journey of dedication and achievement. He also shared invaluable advice to inspire and guide participants in building a successful and impactful career.

From Branch Management to Leadership

Al-Marzouq opened the panel discussion by engaging with the trainees, learning about their academic specializations, and then delving into the key stages of his professional journey. Reflecting on his path, he shared: “I initially pursued engineering during my university studies before transitioning to economics, eventually graduating from a university in the United States. Upon returning to Kuwait, I began my career at NBK, starting in branch management. This role marked a pivotal turning point in my career, as it provided invaluable insights into the banking cycle and honed my ability to engage with customers and address their needs—an essential aspect of branch operations, where customer service remains the cornerstone of success.”

Al-Marzouq continued, stating: “Following my time in branch management, I was offered roles in three different departments. However, I chose to join the treasury department, as it provides essential skills and experience vital for anyone in the banking sector. The treasury serves as a critical link between the bank and both local and international financial markets, demanding swift and informed decision-making. I dedicated 12 years of my career to this dynamic and pivotal department.”

“Working in the treasury department deepened my passion for banking and instilled a boldness in me to take on greater responsibilities. For me, earning a high salary was never the primary goal; my focus was on developing my skills, learning quickly, and shouldering more responsibilities. Ambition requires boldness, and one should never fear making mistakes, as mistakes are crucial to learning and personal development. They are often the first step on the path to success. However, the key is not to repeat the same mistake,” Al-Marzouq added.

Career at the Central Bank

Reflecting on his transition from the private sector to the public sector, Al-Marzouq remarked: “After 12 years in the treasury department at NBK, I embarked on a new chapter at the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK). The nature of the work differed significantly, as the CBK serves as a regulatory authority responsible for issuing the policies and legislation governing the banking sector. However, this experience proved invaluable, equipping me with a wealth of skills and a deep understanding of regulatory and administrative frameworks."

He emphasized that the CBK stands as a cornerstone institution for the operations of local banks, housing seasoned bankers whose extensive expertise plays a pivotal role in bolstering confidence in the local banking sector and Kuwait’s economy as a whole.

NBK offers the best work environment in the private sector

Al-Marzouq highlighted how his tenure at the CBK enriched his expertise and strengthened his standing in the banking sector. He revealed that he received three job offers from various banks but chose to return to NBK due to its unparalleled and exceptional work environment, which he described as the best among all private sector institutions in Kuwait.

Al-Marzouq emphasized that working at NBK is the ideal choice for anyone driven by passion and ambition to ascend to top leadership positions. He praised the bank's exemplary work environment, which rivals that of leading international institutions and companies, fostering a culture of creativity and innovation. He also highlighted NBK's commitment to continuous professional development, offering its employees—especially recent graduates—world-class training programs in collaboration with prestigious educational institutions, both locally and globally.

Al-Marzouq highlighted that NBK's enduring distinction lies in its adherence to regulations and values that have been ingrained since its founding in 1952 by a group of prominent Kuwaiti merchants. Over the decades, these principles have cemented NBK's position as the cornerstone of Kuwait's financial landscape and one of the largest and most influential financial institutions in the region.

“Amid the rapid advancements in the banking industry driven by modern technology and artificial intelligence, training programs have become indispensable for enhancing employee capabilities and workforce efficiency. At NBK, fostering a culture of training and development is a cornerstone of its strategy, rooted in the belief that employee excellence directly translates into superior service quality for its clients,” Al-Marzouq stated.

Teamwork

Al-Marzouq underscored the vital role of collaboration and teamwork, stating: “Teamwork forms the foundation of any organization’s success. It fosters mutual growth among team members through the exchange of diverse ideas, experiences, and skills. This dynamic not only enhances performance and boosts productivity but also drives diversity and innovation, which are essential for sustained progress.”

He emphasized that mutual motivation among colleagues and recognizing each other's achievements play a crucial role in uplifting team morale, bolstering confidence, and fostering commitment. “Success is never a solitary journey," he remarked, "but rather the outcome of teamwork and collaboration among all employees.”

Key Drivers of Success and Excellence

Al-Marzouq offered advice to the trainees in the "TAMAKAN" program, emphasizing to the Kuwaiti youth: “Anyone who aspires to advance in their career must put in extra effort and seek more responsibilities, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary knowledge, skills, and expertise to handle them. Managers value proactive employees who bring innovative ideas, a passion for their work, and a strong ambition for growth.”

Al-Marzouq also advised the trainees to select a work environment that fosters creativity and innovation at the outset of their careers. He emphasized that the private sector operates on profitability and requires employees who add significant value to the organization. Therefore, he urged each individual to define their goals and choose a career path that aligns with those objectives.

He stressed the importance of not rushing promotions, as they can lead to burnout if an individual is not prepared or qualified for the new role. He emphasized that the key to success lies in focusing on skill development and being ready to seize the right opportunities at the right time, which benefits both the employee and the organization.

In response to a question from one of the trainees about how to achieve career development, Al-Marzouq advised: “Always seek feedback from your colleagues and manager, and use their insights as opportunities to improve your performance and enhance your skills. Learn from the experiences of others, benefit from the advice of those with expertise, and set clear, specific goals for yourself, working diligently to achieve them.”

Al-Marzouq encouraged young people to be patient and advised them not to leave their workplace due to issues with a single individual in a managerial role or within their work team. He emphasized the importance of having a clear plan and goal, explaining that career decisions should be based on the pursuit of these objectives, rather than being influenced by transient factors.

He emphasized that the labor market is highly competitive across all sectors, requiring ambitious individuals to focus on developing the necessary skills and gaining the expertise needed to build a successful and sustainable career. He also highlighted that the "TAMAKAN" program offers a unique experience, providing fresh graduates with the opportunity to forge a bright future and become a valuable and effective part of the Kuwaiti economy.

It is worth noting that the "TAMAKAN" program is designed to enhance the personal skills essential for entering the workforce, while also inspiring Kuwaiti youth to explore their potential, harness their energies, and unlock their creativity.

The program adopts a blended learning approach, combining in-person and online training through electronic platforms and interactive tools for distance education. It covers a range of themes and workshops, including creativity and innovation, design thinking, business model development, career exploration, and strategies for mitigating risks.

NBK is dedicated to advancing the country's strategic agenda by bolstering the private sector and contributing to the nation's development plans, aligning with the long-term objectives set forth in Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait”.

Valuable Insights

During his meeting with the trainees of the "TAMAKAN" program, Al-Marzouq shared a set of invaluable insights to guide them toward excellence, progress, and a successful career, including: