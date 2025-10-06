Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Community Bank (Mbank), the UAE’s leading digital bank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADGM Academy (ADGMA) to establish a collaborative framework aimed at nurturing and developing the next generation of Emirati talent.

This strategic partnership aligns with both institutions’ shared vision of supporting the UAE’s national development agenda and empowering UAE Nationals to thrive in the evolving financial and regulatory landscape. The MoU establishes a long-term collaboration to introduce a series of training, upskilling, and educational programs that address critical skill gaps and prepare Emirati talent for impactful roles in the financial sector.

Under the terms of the MoU, Mbank and ADGMA will jointly establish an educational hub focused on the design and delivery of tailored learning pathways. This includes the launch of national development programmes, customised training courses, internship placements, and active participation in initiatives such as the Financial Job Centre and NAFIS. These programmes will not only support the recruitment and retention of Emirati talent but also enhance the capabilities of current employees to meet evolving market demands.

In recognition of its continued dedication to developing national capabilities, Al Maryah Community Bank’s Learning and Development team was awarded a Certificate of Appreciation by ADGM Academy for its outstanding contribution to the UAE's national agenda.

Ali Khadem Al Mehairi, Senior Director of Business Enablement of ADGM Academy commented: Through our unwavering commitment to national development, ADGM Academy continues to play a pivotal role in equipping UAE Nationals with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to excel in the financial sector. Our collaborative programmes and strategic initiatives are designed to create lasting impact and empower Emiratis to take on meaningful roles in shaping the future of the UAE economy. In alignment with this vision, Al Maryah Community Bank reinforces the UAE’s commitment to empowering citizens and creating sustainable employment opportunities, demonstrating a true testament to their dedication to the national agenda.”

Yacer Qureshi, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer at Al Maryah Community Bank, added: "This collaboration with ADGMA is a strategic milestone in our transformation journey. By integrating future-ready skills into our talent development roadmap, we are not only accelerating our own digital and strategic goals, but also supporting the UAE’s mission to be a global hub for knowledge and innovation. Talent is the cornerstone of transformation — and this partnership reflects our belief in building from within."

Anas Sabek, Head of Learning and Development at Al Maryah Community Bank, said: "This partnership with ADGM Academy reinforces our long-term commitment to empowering Emirati talent through meaningful, future-focused development. We are especially proud that our Learning and Development team has been recognized by ADGMA with a Certificate of Appreciation for our contribution to the UAE’s national agenda — a testament to our efforts in building impactful, community-driven programs that make a real difference."

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy (ADGMA) is the knowledge arm of the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi - ADGM.

ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGMA was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, we aim to provide our constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

ADGMA has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organisations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied-based research relevant to the financial industry, focusing on future-driven trends.

About Al Maryah Community Bank

Al Maryah Community Bank is the first fully integrated digital bank in the UAE, providing an omnichannel experience for both individual consumers and small businesses. The bank is highly specialized, focusing on growth and serving the UAE community, which includes UAE Nationals, residents, and businesses (both SMEs and corporates). The bank's vision aligns with that of the UAE's leaders, who are committed to supporting individuals and small businesses within the UAE economy and fostering a forward-thinking culture that emphasizes innovation and technology.

For further information, please contact us on 600571111 or info@mbankuae.com.