In a new testament to its leading position in the automotive sector, Al Majdouie Motors, the authorized dealer of Changan in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been honored at the Changan Automobile Global Distributor Conference 2025, held in China. The company received three prestigious global awards this year, reflecting its continued excellence in performance and operations.

This recognition took place in the presence of Mr. Yasser Shaheen, Managing Director of Changan in the Kingdom, who represented the company at the global event. The achievement underscores Al Majdouie’s strong international standing and reinforces its commitment to building a solid strategic partnership with Changan, further enhancing its global presence and driving future success.

The awards received by Al Majdouie Motors include:

Golden Panda Award: The highest honor granted to the best global dealer, awarded to Al Majdouie for the sixth consecutive year.

Key Product Contribution Award: In recognition of the company’s outstanding role in supporting and strengthening the presence of Changan’s key models in the market.

Parts Operation Excellence Award: In acknowledgment of its high efficiency in managing parts operations and delivering after-sales services at the highest standards.

This latest achievement reflects Al Majdouie Motors’ commitment to delivering best-in-class performance across all sectors, from sales and marketing to aftersales services and customer experience. It aligns with the evolving expectations of the Saudi market and supports the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al Majdouie Motors emphasized that this recognition serves as a strong motivation to continue its journey of success, enhance innovation in delivering integrated solutions that meet customer needs, and further strengthen its long-term partnership with Changan to achieve even greater milestones in the future.

For more information, please visit the official Al Majdouie Changan website:

Changan-ksa.com

For more information, please call:

Mohamad Karanouh, PR Arabia

Email: m.karanouh@prarabia.me