Manama, Bahrain: Al Kooheji Charity Foundation has announced its platinum sponsorship of the sixth edition of the "Micro Shabab" Entrepreneurship Forum.

The forum, held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, Chairman of the General Sports Authority, and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, aims to inspire young people to engage in entrepreneurship.

The forum will showcase successful Bahraini entrepreneurs and provide a platform for exchanging ideas and expertise in the field.

Al Kooheji Charity Foundation's support for this initiative stems from its strategic vision to empower youth and contribute to the development of their skills in various fields, particularly entrepreneurship. This aligns with the foundation's commitment to social and economic development in the Kingdom.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Abdulghaffar Al Kooheji, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Al Kooheji Charity Foundation, stressed the importance of youth as the driving force behind the Kingdom's future economic growth.

He praised the forum as a platform that encourages Bahraini youth to embrace entrepreneurship, fostering innovation and promoting new ventures in the market. This, he believes, will contribute to the growth of the private sector and make it a key driver of progress under Bahrain's Vision 2030.

Mr Al Kooheji highlighted the wise leadership's unwavering belief in nurturing and empowering youth, recognizing their vital role in building a prosperous nation.

From his side, Mr Sabah Abdulrahman Al Zayani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Future Youth Society, expressed deep gratitude for Al Kooheji Charity Foundation's generous support. He stressed that this sponsorship reflects the foundation's commitment to empowering Bahraini youth and providing them with opportunities to develop their ideas, skills, and creative potential in the promising field of entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

The "Micro Shabab" Entrepreneurship Forum serves as a platform for dialogue and interaction among Bahraini youth, encouraging them to embrace entrepreneurship. It aims to support them in transforming their entrepreneurial ideas into world-class commercial projects, aligning with Bahrain's Vision 2030.