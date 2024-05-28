Dubai, UAE – Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel has been honored under the Best Hotel Interior Arabia category at the renowned International Property Awards for Interior Design. This prestigious accolade recognizes the hotel’s exceptional design, inspired by the natural splendor of the nearby Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. A unique wetland reserve that has inspired the design narrative throughout the property.

The International Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry. Winning the Best Hotel Interior Arabia category highlights Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel’s outstanding design among the finest hotels in the Middle East. Designed by the visionary team at WA International, the hotel blends luxury with its surroundings' rich, organic beauty.

Claire Craig, WA International’s design director, elaborates on the design philosophy: “Throughout the hotel, our references to the nearby mangroves with their leafy patterns and rich colors can be found in the interior architectural patterns and finishes. Custom-designed screens, furniture pieces, and lighting reflect the organic nature of the stunning Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. The owner’s vision for generously oversized suites, ranging from 60m² to 232m², demonstrates a commitment to providing spacious luxury in Dubai’s competitive high-end market. In the studio and one-bedroom apartments, headboards feature hand-embroidered scenes of the mangroves, carpets are designed with leafy patterns, and organic plaster reliefs embellish the ceilings in the living rooms.”

The hotel’s all-day dining Timo restaurant is a prime example of this inspiration, featuring a high-end Italian concept that contrasts with the rest of the hotel’s design narrative. “The vision for the restaurant was not only to cater to the morning breakfast ritual but also to become a destination venue in the evening,” Craig explains, showcasing Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel’s commitment to offering diverse and memorable culinary experiences that complement its overall design philosophy.

‘’Winning the Best Hotel Interior Arabia category at the International Property Awards is a testament to our dedication to exceptional design and luxurious guest experiences,’’ said Stefan Schmid, Complex General Manager of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, Arabian Park Dubai – Edge by Rotana, and Park Apartments Dubai – Edge by Rotana. ‘’Inspired by the natural beauty of the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, our hotel offers a unique blend of organic elegance and modern luxury, creating an unparalleled destination for the guests. This award not only honors our commitment to excellence but also highlights the incredible work of our design partners at WA International.’’

Wafi Group, the owner of Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel, expressed pride in the achievement. "We are delighted to see Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel receive such a prestigious award," said Peter French, Non-Executive Director at Wafi Group. "This recognition underscores our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing unique, luxurious experiences that reflect the natural beauty and cultural richness of our surroundings. We commend the exceptional work of the WA International design team, whose vision and creativity have been instrumental in achieving this honor."

For more information, please contact 04 596 2222 or visit their website.

About Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel

Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel Located in the thriving Al Jaddaf district, a premier business and lifestyle community connecting old and new Dubai, Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel offers guests luxury, convenience, and outstanding leisure, dining, and meeting facilities. With 318 modern rooms and luxurious suites, all elegantly furnished with pool or city views, spacious living areas, and kitchenettes, the hotel is ideal for business and leisure travelers, including families visiting the city. Your business and leisure needs are met with the hotel’s extensive facilities, including six meeting rooms, a Bodyline Fitness & Wellness Club with a gym, outdoor swimming pool, as well as sauna and massage rooms.

About Wafi Group

Founded in 1973, Wafi Group has established itself as a leader in the industrial, retail, hospitality, transport and real estate sectors. The Group has carved its strong presence not only in the UAE but across 16 countries worldwide. The company’s growth has been steered by its passion for excellence alongside the highest levels of eﬃciency and a close-knit team of professionals.

Renowned for its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction, Wafi Group continues to set benchmarks in quality and service. The Group is dedicated to creating unique experiences that blend cultural heritage with contemporary design, making a lasting impact on Dubai's urban landscape.