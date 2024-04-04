Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in the wholesome halal poultry, meat & snacking food products and awarded top Halal Food Brand in OIC countries, congratulated the winners of its online Gems Competition, conducted throughout January and February 2024. The company recently awarded diamond chains to the 12 lucky winners.

The competition garnered tremendous excitement, with participants engaging with Al Islami's social media platforms, sharing and tagging friends, contributing to the competition's resounding success.

Commenting on Al Islami’s ongoing public engagement initiatives, Mr. Zubair Ahmad, the Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami congratulated all winners, and said, "At Al Islami, we cherish the opportunity to celebrate our vibrant community spirit through meaningful giveaways. As part of our spirit of giving back, we continue to foster a culture of connectedness through engagements aimed at spreading joy amongst our customers and followers. As an Emirati brand rooted in the culture of togetherness, this is our way of appreciating our extended family – our customers.”

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

About Al Islami:

For more than five decades, Al Islami Foods has stood as a beacon of excellence in the halal food industry. Established in 1970 as the Dubai Co-operative Society, our journey has been characterised by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded by Saeed Lootah, our brand has evolved from a small grocery shop to a global leader in halal food and a prominent food distributor across all regions. Our humble beginnings and subsequent history are marked by milestones, such as the opening of the groundbreaking hypermarket in Mirdif in 1979, which paved the way for tremendous growth into the leading real halal meat, which is hand slaughtered and never stunned and grocery giant that Al Islami Foods is today.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

