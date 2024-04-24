Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al Islami Foods, a UAE pioneer in wholesome halal poultry, meat & snacking food products and awarded top Halal Food Brand in OIC countries, successfully concluded its “Everyone’s a Winner” campaign with a grand prize distribution ceremony recently held at the Union Coop in Al Barsha.

Launched in November 2023, the campaign offered Union Coop consumers the chance to win exciting prizes, including a grand prize of a luxurious 28.35 grams gold bar and 7.7 grams gold coins, simply by purchasing Al Islami products worth AED 50 or more.

The “Everyone is a Winner” campaign aimed to celebrate Al Islami Foods’ loyal consumers while offering them additional value during the festive season. Every scratch card awarded with purchases came with guaranteed prizes, ensuring a win for every participant. Consumers were asked to enter a digital lucky draw by scanning the QR code on their scratch cards.

The grand prize distribution ceremony at the Union Coop branch in the Al Barsha branch marked the culmination of the successful campaign. At the ceremony, one winner took home the gold bar and ten winners were honoured with gold coins.

“We congratulate all the winners. The campaign was our way of celebrating our consumers this festive season. The “Everyone is a Winner” initiative was a great success, and the company looks forward to launching similar exciting competitions. Al Islami Foods remains committed to providing its consumers with high-quality, halal food products and rewarding their loyalty through engaging campaigns.” commented Mr. Zubair Ahmad, Marketing and International Sales Director of Al Islami Foods.

A leader in Halal Foods for five decades, Al Islami Foods is an Emirati brand with an unrivalled global presence that embodies the principles of quality and innovation. The brand has been recognised as one of the top halal brands globally, securing a coveted position among the Top 5 Halal Products Companies in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in 2023, and was awarded the prestigious title of iHalal Brand of the Year in 2021.

About Al Islami Foods:

For more than five decades, Al Islami Foods has stood as a beacon of excellence in the halal food industry. Established in 1970 as the Dubai Co-operative Society, our journey has been characterised by visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment to quality. Founded by Saeed Lootah, our brand has evolved from a small grocery shop to a global leader in halal food and a prominent food distributor across all regions. Our humble beginnings and subsequent history are marked by milestones, such as the opening of the groundbreaking hypermarket in Mirdif in 1979, which paved the way for tremendous growth into the leading real halal meat, which is hand slaughtered and never stunned and grocery giant that Al Islami Foods is today.

The company continues to stand for transparency and quality, enjoying the unequivocal trust of mothers, foodies, and cooking enthusiasts who seek to provide nutritious and safe halal foods to their children and families. Our five-decade-long legacy is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the satisfaction of our valued customers.

