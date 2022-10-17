Abu Dhabi, UAE - This October, homegrown luxury furniture brand, Al Huzaifa, has just re-inaugurated its Abu Dhabi showroom after a total transformation, and this is where the brand’s latest offerings are making their debut. Located in the Corniche area, right off Hamdan Street, the 34,650 square foot showroom is a testament to Al Huzaifa’s mastery in furniture and interiors and its ever-curious, uninhibited approach to innovation.

Presenting a seamless flow of distinct luxury furniture concepts spanning two levels, the showroom reinforces the brand’s vision in curating a brave new world of furniture fashion. The showroom showcases Al Huzaifa’s unique service offering from custom panelling, woodwork treatments, and metalwork, to fabrics, murals and carefully-curated wallpapers, all of which are effortlessly put together to create aesthetically pleasing life-size features that could be a part of your home décor.

The store re-inauguration is a perfectly timed opportunity to showcase the contours of emerging styles infused with Al Huzaifa’s unique sensibilities. Out right now, the new collections reflects the brands latest explorations of texture, shape and material. Sofas that wrap a smart quilted finish flawlessly over smooth biomorphic curve. Tabletops that explore new elements like sapphire marble, striking a highly individualistic note with vivid pools of blue frozen in stone. Generously proportioned sofas that look grand and yet totally contemporary with graceful seating curves and asymmetric backs to dominate the landscape, so to say. The collection encompasses living, dining, bedroom and workspace areas with pieces sourced globally and custom manufactured to personalised specifications.

A commitment to the brand’s dedication to offering exquisite bespoke solutions, the brand’s Design Studio services are also available at this latest location. Whether customers are looking to revamp a space with new pieces or develop a new theme entirely, Al Huzaifa delivers a seamless customisation journey. Beginning with an initial conversation where ideas are sparked and mood boards are shared, up until the dream comes to life with the sourcing, crafting and installation powerhouses swinging into action to ensure a clean and effortless transformation that leaves customers with nothing but delight.

With five showrooms in the UAE, Al Huzaifa continues to provide its customers with the best quality and high-end interior offerings tailored to create a comfortable, luxurious living environment. The brand follows a policy of strategic expansion which is more about expanded offerings than just adding physical locations. The goal is to be within easy reach of the luxury furniture customer, offering ever greater levels of integration and design services. Reinvention is an ongoing journey, and the Abu Dhabi showroom is the brand’s latest milestone along the way.

For more information please visit www.alhuzaifa.com

-Ends-

About Al Huzaifa:

Established in 1976, Al Huzaifa is a UAE homegrown interior decor and furniture brand with five showrooms in the UAE. Combining a century-old family lineage in the craft of fine furniture with a focus on design and innovation, the brand has been providing its customers with the best quality and high-end interior offerings that are perfectly crafted to create a luxurious home sanctuary. Al Huzaifa is renowned for its diverse design languages from new-age classical and modern, to contemporary.

In December 2021, Al Huzaifa launched its unique new concept, the Al Huzaifa Design Studio in Al Wasl, Dubai, a specialised service that answers the community's need for bespoke designs, and distinctive tastes. The new concept offers unparalleled end-to-end interior design solutions to suit the varied tastes of its discerning customers.

