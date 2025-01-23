Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Al Hamra, the leading lifestyle developer and real estate investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, is delighted to announce the completion and handover of Al Hamra Marina Residences – a premium residential precinct at its highly sought-after Al Hamra Village community in Ras Al Khaimah.

Comprising the M-I East and M-I West blocks, this milestone represents the first handover of projects launched as part of Al Hamra’s ambitious five-year strategy, marking a significant step in the expansion of the prestigious Al Hamra community. The handover of Falcon Island, another landmark project under the five-year roadmap, is also set to take place next year.

Al Hamra Marina Residences offers 318 meticulously designed apartments, ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom units, each thoughtfully created with modern living in mind. These residences combine stylish aesthetics with functionality, creating the ideal home for individuals and families seeking both comfort and convenience. Each apartment features private balconies with stunning views of the vibrant Al Hamra community, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and the serene Arabian Gulf, while residents can also enjoy picturesque vistas from the swimming pool and gym facilities.

Nestled within the premier Al Hamra Village community, Al Hamra Marina Residences offers residents seamless access to world-class amenities, including a fully equipped gym, swimming pools, retail outlets, dining venues, and extensive sporting, leisure & entertainment facilities. Designed to provide a well-rounded lifestyle experience, this precinct exemplifies Al Hamra’s holistic approach to premium real estate developments and its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents.

A standout feature of Al Hamra Marina Residences is the exclusive ‘Live & Work’ package—an exclusive offer that provides buyers with a 12-year UAE residency visa, a business license, and a partner visa upon a 20 per cent down payment. This unique initiative provides a hassle-free opportunity for investors, professionals, and freelancers to live and work in the UAE, further reinforcing Al Hamra’s commitment to delivering value and convenience to its residents.

With Al Hamra Marina Residences complete and Falcon Island’s handover scheduled for next year, Al Hamra continues to set benchmarks in premium real estate development while driving strategic progress to position Ras Al Khaimah as a premier destination to live, work, and invest.

Benoy Kurien, Group CEO of Al Hamra, said: “We are thrilled to handover Al Hamra Marina Residences, a development that redefines premium living in Ras Al Khaimah. Launched as part of Al Hamra’s strategic five-year growth plan, the project’s completion is a significant achievement and a testament to the diligent application and 100 per cent effort from our entire team. We are committed to innovating across our premium lifestyle portfolio, giving us a competitive edge in the market, and continue to push the envelope in making Ras Al Khaimah the best place in which to live, work, thrive and invest. We are confident that Al Hamra Marina Residences will appeal to those looking for a modern lifestyle in one of the UAE’s most dynamic locations.”

Potential investors, homebuyers, and lifestyle enthusiasts are invited to explore the unique opportunities offered by Al Hamra. For more information and to register interest in upcoming projects, please visit: New Launches | Alhamra

About Al Hamra:

Al Hamra is a premier lifestyle development and investment company based in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE. Consistently ranked among the top 50 GCC developers by Construction Week Middle East from 2021 to 2023, the company has been instrumental in shaping the Northern Emirate’s real estate and investment landscape across residential, retail, hospitality, leisure, and entertainment sectors since its inception in 2003. In line with Ras Al Khaimah’s Vision 2030, Al Hamra has unveiled an ambitious five-year roadmap underpinned by a three-pronged approach to delivering premier lifestyle experiences, quality products, and world-class services. The company is committed to supporting Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the foremost investments, business, residential, and tourism destinations by driving sustained growth through the expansion of its existing residential and hospitality portfolios, optimizing retail, and investing in value-added services.

Located just 45 minutes from Dubai International Airport and Ras Al Khaimah's free-trade zone, Al Hamra’s diverse portfolio includes the multi-award-winning gated community of Al Hamra Village, Al Hamra Golf Club, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Manar Mall. The Al Hamra Waterfront, a premium residential development offering stunning views, is among the latest projects contributing to the growth of Ras Al Khaimah's residential landscape. Additionally, Al Hamra’s ground-breaking residential project, Falcon Island, is set to surpass previous developments in the Emirate, offering unparalleled waterfront living. Furthermore, the Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah, the first branded residences as part of a managed resort in the UAE, epitomize Al Hamra’s commitment to delivering exclusive, high-end residential experiences.

The group also owns premier hospitality assets, including the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah Al Hamra Beach, Al Hamra Residences, and Al Hamra Village Hotel. Most recently, Al Hamra celebrated the opening of Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, adding a new dimension to the Emirate’s hospitality offerings. Furthermore, Al Hamra building Company (AHCD) is a crucial player in the development of the group's major projects and specialises in high-quality building in the commercial, residential, and hospitality sectors.