Dubai, UAE: Al Habtoor Group has achieved a major construction milestone at Al Habtoor Tower, reaching its highest structural point at 86 floors, marking the official topping-out of what is set to become the world’s largest residential building.

This milestone represents a defining moment in the tower’s construction journey, reflecting exceptional progress delivered at pace, without compromise on quality. It also signals the transition into the final phase of development, as the project moves closer to welcoming its first residents.

Located in the heart of Al Habtoor City on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Habtoor Tower continues to rise as one of the most ambitious residential developments in Dubai, combining scale, architectural precision, and world-class construction standards.

The tower comprises a total of 1,740 residential units, with the Group confirming that the handover will be phased, starting with over 1,300 apartments scheduled for delivery this summer. This marks one of the most significant residential handovers in the market.

Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group, commented: “Reaching this milestone is not just about height, it is about commitment. From day one, we made a promise: to deliver a project of this scale with speed, precision, and uncompromising quality. Today, we are proving that promise.”

He added, “The UAE, and Dubai in particular, offer a level of stability, security, and economic strength that few markets can match. This is why we continue to invest and expand our developments here with full confidence in the future. Very soon, more than a thousand families will call Al Habtoor Tower their home. This is what real development means; delivering ahead of time, delivering the highest quality standards, and delivering with pride.”

The rapid progress of Al Habtoor Tower has been made possible through advanced construction methodologies, meticulous planning, and the coordinated efforts of thousands of engineers, specialists, and workers on site, all operating under a strict framework of safety and quality standards.

As construction enters its final stages, works are now focused on façade completion, interior finishes, and the delivery of premium amenities that define the tower’s lifestyle offering.

Set within the fully integrated Al Habtoor City, residents will benefit from direct access to three luxury hotels, La Perle — Dubai and the region’s only permanent aqua theatre — and a vibrant boulevard offering world-class dining, retail and entertainment. The destination is further enhanced by a fully equipped medical clinic, adding to the comprehensive lifestyle and essential services available within this exceptional community.

With the structure now complete, Al Habtoor Tower stands not only as a new addition to Dubai’s skyline, but as a symbol of confidence, ambition, and delivery at scale.

About Al Habtoor Group:

Established by Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor in 1970, Al Habtoor Group is considered one of the most successful and respected conglomerates in the UAE. Operating in the UAE and international markets, it proudly flies the UAE flag in numerous cities around the world, including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, and Springfield in the state of Illinois, USA. The group employs thousands of highly qualified and skilled professionals. Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, demonstrating its commitment to developing its businesses in multiple sectors, including hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing.

For more information, please contact:

Noura Badawi

Chief Communications Officer & Information Advisor to the Chairman

Al Habtoor Group LLC

Email: noura@habtoor.com