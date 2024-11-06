Dubai: Al Habtoor Real Estate celebrated their luxurious residential project, The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand, reaching the above-ground construction phase in a record time. Hosted at the prestigious Al Habtoor Grand Resort, the evening marked a significant milestone with the construction now reaching above-ground and was attended and celebrated by 400 to 500 elite agents specializing in high-end developments and esteemed VIPs, who received personalized video invitations from Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group.

The event began with a warm welcome to guests, setting an anticipatory tone for a special announcement: Al Habtoor Real Estate introduced a remarkable incentive for top-performing external agents in November and December—the opportunity to win a Bentley. This grand gesture, aimed at inspiring and rewarding excellence, energized the audience.

After the announcement, a technical presentation offered insights into the project site, leading seamlessly to a speech by Mohammed Khalaf Al Habtoor, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group. The night continued with captivating performances by a renowned band, followed by breathtaking fireworks that lit up the sky. Guests were treated to an exquisite selection of canapés and fine drinks, making it an unforgettable evening of celebration and elegance, capped off by the successful booking of 100 units during the evening.

About The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand:

This architectural masterpiece is gracefully situated at Jumeirah Beach, redefining opulent living within a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Dubai Marina. The development offers 2 to 4-bedroom apartments, townhouses, and penthouses, all with private beach access. Each residence boasts breathtaking views of Dubai Marina and the Gulf, ensuring an unparalleled waterfront experience.

The proposed development provides a sanctuary for leisure and wellness, featuring a rooftop swimming pool, recreation facilities, a fully equipped gym, tennis courts, and jogging tracks. Residents enjoy abundant entertainment options, including a cinema room, library, and a dedicated play area for children. With retail outlets and cafes just steps away, every shopping and dining need is effortlessly met.

Security and convenience are paramount, with 24/7 security, concierge services, and valet parking ensuring a lifestyle of exclusivity. The prime location near the marina guarantees easy access to the finest dining and retail experiences, making it a coveted address in JBR.

The evening was a testament to Al Habtoor Real Estate’s commitment to luxury and excellence, setting a new standard in Dubai’s high-end residential market. The Residences, Al Habtoor Grand, now stands as a symbol of opulence and sophistication, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience along Dubai’s iconic waterfront.