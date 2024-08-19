Dubai, UAE — Al Habtoor Motors, the official partner of Rimac in the UAE, is thrilled to announce the introduction a bold new character to the Nevera family in the UAE: the Nevera R. A thrilling evolution designed to be the aggressive alter ego to the Nevera, the R shifts from Hyper GT into Hyper Sportscar. Just as its name suggests its development follows the philosophy of the Rimac brand: Radical, Rebellious, Relentless.

With next-generation Rimac All-Wheel Torque Vectoring and advanced brakes, paired with a performance-oriented battery system and 2,107 hp available, the Nevera R is designed for cornering, while achieving its straight-line performance even quicker than the record-breaking Nevera, hitting 300 km/h (186 mph) in 8.66s.

Mate Rimac, CEO of the Rimac Group, said: “When we developed the Nevera, an important part of the brief was that it should be a Grand Tourer. We made sure it was spacious, comfortable and finely balanced between thrilling and accessible. Ultimately what we achieved struck that balance perfectly; a high-performance record-breaking car that could set new benchmarks at the Nürburgring Nordschleife and be driven comfortably thousands of miles across continents. It was a watershed moment in automotive performance; the world’s first production all-electric hypercar, single-handedly leading a new generation. But we’re relentlessly tweaking to customers’ desires, and many were looking for a car that really emphasized the Nevera’s cornering ability, using all the advanced technology on-board. We responded with the Nevera R: all the DNA of the record-breaking Nevera, but lighter, faster and more focused.”

Rimac designers and engineers assessed Nevera’s characteristics thoroughly and re-engineered elements to shift it further into the realm of the hyper sports car. With more focused driving dynamics, more performance-oriented battery, more power and more advanced brakes, the Nevera R also embodies a visual identity that’s driven by performance and refined by design.

Defined by clean surfaces and a focus on creating perfect proportions, the Nevera R not only appears lower and sleeker but also has a forward-thrusting stance with 21-inch rear wheels and 20-inch front wheels. The front of the car is designed to be both striking and technical, with horizontal lines that emphasize aerodynamic efficiency, stance, and width. This design was achieved through close collaboration between designers and engineers, seamlessly integrating sensual surfacing and precise graphics into the front clam. From the side view, the Nevera R showcases a harmonious balance of body color and carbon fiber, contributing to its timeless, dynamic profile. The wheels feature new designs with longer spokes to accentuate their size and distinct color splits. The large fixed rear wing, combined with an aggressive aero package that includes a new large diffuser, boosts downforce by 15% and aerodynamic efficiency by 10%. With new Michelin Cup 2 tires, total understeer is reduced by 10%, lateral grip is up by 5% and the lap time around the Nardo Handling Track is reduced by 3.8 seconds. Through this combination of negative camber, the higher grip level of the new tires and the added downforce the Nevera R is ready to bend physics like never before. Every element, crafted through a performance-driven design philosophy, has been rethought for agility and handling.

The Nevera R brings enhanced performance with an even greater focus on driver feedback. It offers sharper, tighter cornering thanks to the new generation All-Wheel Torque Vectoring (R-AWTV) system, which has been re-tuned to maximize the potential of the high-performance tires. Increased downforce provides greater stability and lateral performance, setting a new benchmark for driving excitement on twisty B roads and occasional track use. The traction control system has been revised to expand the capabilities of the R-AWTV, ensuring predictability even in wet conditions. Drift mode has been adjusted to accommodate the new tires, and the steering system has been refined for sharper response and crisper feedback to the driver.

Built around the next-generation 108kWh Rimac battery pack, the Nevera R leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver more power and efficiency in a new, lighter package. With 2,107hp available, it’s even quicker than the record-breaking Nevera. New EVO2 brakes are carbon ceramic with a silicone matrix layer to ensure improved stopping performance, cooling performance and durability during hard usage.

Nevera R performance figures:

Top speed: 350 km/h (412 km/h with manufacturer oversight) / 217 mph (256 mph with manufacturer oversight)

0-60 mph: 1.74s

0-100 km/h / 0-62 mph: 1.81s

0-200 km/h / 0-124 mph: 4.38s

100-200 km/h / 62-124 mph: 2.46s

0-300 km/h / 0-186 mph: 8.66s

1⁄4 mile: 8.23s

Launched in Nebula green, the Nevera R is a visual evolution of the Rimac story, translating the Time Attack’s Lightning Green highlights into a new color palette, both inside and out. The driver-focused, ultra-customizable interior of the Nevera has been updated with additional color and trim options. Painted carbon features, such as the main dashboard structure and center console trims, can match the exterior color or be personalized to the customer's choice.

The Nevera R production run will be limited to only 40 units worldwide.

About RIMAC

Rimac brand is one part of Bugatti Rimac. With Rimac Group as its majority shareholder, Bugatti Rimac brings together Rimac’s distinctive agility, technical expertise and cutting-edge innovation in the EV sphere, with Bugatti’s 115-year heritage of design and engineering some of the world’s most iconic hypercars. Founded in 2009 by Mate Rimac, the Rimac brand created the world’s first all-electric hypercar, the Concept_One, in 2011. In 2018, Rimac revealed the next-generation all-electric hypercar – C_Two – which would evolve into the Nevera. Rimac’s global headquarters is located at Rimac Group’s new base, the €200M, 100.000 m2 Rimac Campus, also serving as the home of Rimac Technology.