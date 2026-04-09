Dubai, UAE: Al Habtoor Group announced today a landmark investment exceeding AED 5 billion in Dubai’s real estate sector, further reinforcing its long-standing confidence in the strength, resilience, and global appeal of the emirate’s investment environment.

The Group confirmed that the investment will be directed towards the development of a new landmark commercial tower within Al Habtoor City, located in the heart of Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road. The project will be developed to the highest international standards and is set to become a prominent addition to the city’s evolving skyline.

Al Habtoor City is one of Dubai’s most prominent integrated destinations, bringing together luxury living, world-class hospitality, and a rich mix of entertainment and cultural offerings within a fully developed urban environment that reflects the emirate’s modern lifestyle.

This announcement marks the first in a series of developments that Al Habtoor Group will unveil across Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of its continued strategy for growth and expansion.

“Our decision to move forward with this investment reflects our deep confidence in the UAE and in Dubai in particular,” said Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman of Al Habtoor Group said in a recorded video announcement.

“We are fortunate to live and invest in a country that enjoys security, stability, and a strong and resilient economy. These are the foundations that guide our investment decisions. The UAE continues to provide an environment where businesses can grow, investments can flourish, and people can live with confidence and peace of mind.”

The announcement comes at a time when Dubai continues to demonstrate strong economic performance, supported by visionary leadership, advanced infrastructure, and a business environment that is among the most competitive globally.

Al Habtoor Group’s latest investment reflects its ongoing commitment to contributing to the emirate’s economic development and strengthening its position as a global hub for business and investment.

For more than five decades, Al Habtoor Group has played a key role in Dubai’s growth, delivering landmark developments across multiple sectors. This new investment continues that legacy, reinforcing the Group’s belief in the long-term future of the UAE and its commitment to investing in projects that contribute to its continued success.

About Al Habtoor Group:

Established by Chairman Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor in 1970, Al Habtoor Group is considered one of the most successful and respected conglomerates in the UAE. Operating in the UAE and international markets, it proudly flies the UAE flag in numerous cities around the world, including London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, and Springfield in the state of Illinois, USA. The group employs thousands of highly qualified and skilled professionals. Al Habtoor Group has become synonymous with dynamic growth, demonstrating its commitment to developing its businesses in multiple sectors, including hospitality, automotive, real estate, education, insurance, and publishing.

www.habtoor.com

@alhabtoorgroup

For more information, please contact:

Noura Badawi

Chief Communications Officer & Information Advisor to the Chairman

Al Habtoor Group LLC

Email: noura@habtoor.com