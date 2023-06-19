UAE: Al Habtoor Group, a leading conglomerate in the United Arab Emirates, unveiled its majestic Al Habtoor Tower, a premium residential development slated to redefine urban living with its array of world-class amenities, during a launch event held at La Perle in Dubai, Al Habtoor City.

The unveiling ceremony was graced by Mohammed Al Habtoor, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Al Habtoor Group, as well as numerous esteemed guests, dignitaries and directors of Al Habtoor Group.

A multi-billion residential development, Al Habtoor Tower is an exquisite residential project that is set to grace Dubai’s glittering skyline and redefine the concepts of luxury and comfort. The 82-storey tower will offer a 360° view of the Dubai skyline, encompassing iconic landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Canal, Meydan and the Arabian Gulf waters. It is further poised to provide its residents with an unrivalled experience through numerous upscale amenities combined with expansive city vistas and a vibrant community atmosphere. The building, which is scheduled to complete its construction within three years, is expected to become one of the most innovative sustainable landmark buildings.

Expressing his delight for the launch, Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Founding Chairman,

Al Habtoor Group stated: “We are pleased to unveil the exquisite Al Habtoor Tower and reiterate our unwavering commitment to creating exceptional experiences for our customers by designing and building unique residential developments. Driven by our passion for excellence, we constantly strive to raise benchmarks in comfort and style through our portfolio of exceptional developments. In line with this, Al Habtoor Tower will seamlessly merge luxury, modern amenities, and skyline views to create beautiful experiences for its residents. Each and every detail of this residential tower will be curated with precision to meet the highest standards of superior quality as well as provide our customers with extraordinary homes that have everything they wish for and beyond.”

According to the ‘Dubai Property Market Forecast for 2023’ report, the Dubai luxury real estate market is slated to expand significantly in the upcoming months and witness massive price growth by the end of 2023. The development of the state-of-the-art Al Habtoor Tower will significantly contribute to the market’s growth, raising the bar for quality and excellence as well as diversifying the property portfolio of the Emirate.

A haven of peace in the midst of the bustling city and setting new benchmarks for luxury living, Al Habtoor Tower will be meticulously crafted with precision and attention to detail to offer an extraordinary lifestyle that combines higher levels of luxury, convenience, and privacy. With 18 high-speed elevators and three levels of diverse top-notch amenities, this tower will offer its residents a modern city living at its best. The range of recreational and leisure facilities that will be offered within the tower include infinity pools with 270-degree views of the Dubai skyline, indoor and outdoor relaxation spaces, multiple gym and fitness facilities, paddle tennis courts, luxury spa and sauna facilities, licensed resident cafes and restaurants, library, quiet spaces, networking rooms, and many more. The tower is expected to garner a lot of interest and attention from prospective investors and homebuyers, who are seeking luxurious living spaces at the heart of Dubai.

Mr. Mohammed Al Habtoor commented: “We are pleased to unveil Al Habtoor Tower, an architectural masterpiece that represents Al Habtoor Group's long legacy and symbolises luxury and sophisticated living. Featuring record-breaking architecture and impressive designs coupled with world-class amenities, this luxury master development is poised to become a famous landmark that delivers a distinctive living experience to its inhabitants.”

Situated on the banks of Dubai Water Canal and on Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Habtoor City is a multi-use development that features a rare collection of ultra-luxury hotels, a boulevard, and residential towers, in addition to 27 restaurants, hotels, and tennis academy, with a 5-minute city accessibility. A significant addition to these, Al Habtoor Tower, a vertical city within the remarkable Al Habtoor City, will be an ultimate destination for a lifestyle where luxury permeates every aspect of living. The construction of this tower will include the use of cutting-edge construction technologies that are to be employed in the UAE for the first time and are also environmentally friendly. The Group aims to achieve LEED Platinum Certification for this residential building.