Dubai, UAE: In line with its customer-centric approach and commitment to enriching the lives of customers every day, Al-Futtaim Toyota has launched a state-of-the-art new dealership on Sheikh Zayed Road. Boasting advanced technologies and future-proof solutions, the new facility represents Al-Futtaim’s vision on the future of automotive retail, built around the highest customer expectations.

Al-Futtaim have employed a new way of creating a showroom using the latest technologies and cutting-edge design to create a seamless omnichannel experience for the customer, enabling them to start their digital journey online with Toyota.ae, where they can browse models, make their selection and even book or order cars online. They can then carry their digital journey with them from the home or office to the showroom for a hybrid digital and physical experience with their chosen Toyota vehicle.

The largest full-service Toyota showroom and service centre to date, this new facility embodies the pinnacle of Al-Futtaim Automotive’s customer-centric service offering in the UAE, and the latest milestone in a 60-year partnership between Al-Futtaim and Toyota.

Commenting on the opening, Vincent Wijnen, Senior Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Automotive said: “This new Toyota dealership is our finest to date, and demonstrates our business strategy of bringing high-quality vehicles and exceptional service standards to our customers. This future-focused facility will ensure a smooth and pain-free customer journey, reflecting Al-Futtaim’s customer-centric approach that has established us as a leader in the region’s automotive sector. We are excited to welcome our customers to our newest dealership.”

The new showroom is the most connected Toyota facility in Dubai in both the physical and digital sense. Physically, its strategic location on Sheikh Zayed Road offers both the Abu Dhabi and Sharjah-bound lanes of Sheikh Zayed Road easy access to its main service road via the First Al Khail bypass and its prominent position within Al Quoz 3.

Digitally, the showroom employs the ‘6 Steps to Buy’ approach to offer a full omnichannel experience to customers, who can browse models, make their selection and even book or order cars online. By creating an account on Toyota.ae, a customer’s preferences are saved, and they can carry their journey online anywhere from home to office to showroom, whether via PC, laptop or mobile, in a truly seamless customer journey.

Once the customer visits the showroom, the experience is enhanced by digital specification stands for each model, as well as professional configuration rooms for customers who wish to consider a potential purchase in more detail. Once their choices are made, customers will be guided to our booth-style discussion areas with digital screens mirroring our tablets to create trust through transparency

The 2,004m2 showroom space features a layout that facilitates smooth and streamlined integration between aftersales, lounge and showroom, allowing for high volume intake, quick service turnaround and effortless delivery.

Using the latest equipment and technologies, the facility’s 35,877m2 service centre is capable of turning around up to 60 units per day to ensure that services are always available to customers when needed. Toyota owners getting their vehicle serviced will be welcomed into an airconditioned receiving area by a service professional before being escorted to a private service desk to discuss their requirements. They’ll then be able to watch their car being serviced from the comfort of the viewing gallery, which boasts a five-star waiting area with access to free Wi-Fi and refreshments, and a Kid’s Zone to keep youngsters entertained.

Al-Futtaim’s newest facility reflects the group’s comittement to the introduction of service offerings and solutions that fulfil local and regional market demand. Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.