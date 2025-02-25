Dubai, UAE: Giftify, the market leader in gift card management solutions, has officially launched its cutting-edge gift card program for Al-Futtaim’s flagship shopping destinations in Dubai: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali.

This collaboration between Giftify and Al-Futtaim represents a first step toward modernising gift card programs in Dubai, creating new opportunities for mall management to provide streamlined, user-friendly, and contemporary gifting solutions to their visitors.

Through seamless integration with Al-Futtaim’s Blue Rewards Lifestyle App, the Giftify program delivers a truly unified and frictionless omnichannel gifting experience. Customers can effortlessly activate gift cards via the app, track balances in real-time, and access their transaction history—all from one central platform. By eliminating traditional inefficiencies and manual operations, the program sets a new benchmark for convenience and personalisation in the region’s retail sector.

Empowering retailers and shoppers with next-level innovation

The partnership between Giftify and Al-Futtaim brings powerful benefits to both retailers and shoppers. Customers gain access to a single gift card accepted at over 500 stores, spanning luxury fashion, beauty, grocery and a diverse range of F&B locations, while enjoying exclusive redemption opportunities within Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali. Corporate clients also benefit from enhanced gifting options, enabling seamless and efficient B2B transactions at competitive price points.

“For Al-Futtaim, this program is more than just a gift card; it’s another step in our ongoing commitment to enhancing the customer experience and delivering value to our visitors. By providing innovative, omnichannel shopping platforms to our customers, we ensure that our tenants gain access to loyal and satisfied audiences who enjoy every moment spent at Al-Futtaim Malls,” said Paul Carey, Executive Vice President – Product & Payments at Blue Rewards.

“With our full-stack, advanced technology for gift card management, payment processing, reconciliation, analytics, and operations, we are elevating the Blue Rewards app, creating a comprehensive ecosystem. This not only enhances convenience for shoppers but also unlocks new revenue streams and customer engagement opportunities for Al-Futtaim's retail team,” said Colin Davidson, Chief Market Expansion Officer at Giftify.

Driving customer loyalty through seamless integration

Giftify’s integration with the Blue Rewards app transforms the gifting experience by offering:

Instant Activation : Customers can purchase and activate gift cards instantly via the app or QR code for seamless and hassle-free interactions.

: Customers can purchase and activate gift cards instantly via the app or QR code for seamless and hassle-free interactions. Enhanced Customer Flexibility : Gift cards can be used at any participating store across all Al-Futtaim malls, providing wide usage possibilities.

: Gift cards can be used at any participating store across all Al-Futtaim malls, providing wide usage possibilities. Future Loyalty Benefits: An upcoming update will enable shoppers to earn and redeem loyalty points, unlocking exclusive rewards and enhancing engagement.

This seamless solution elevates convenience, strengthens loyalty, and deepens shopper connections with Al-Futtaim malls.

Redefining operational efficiency for retailers

For participating retailers, Giftify offers substantial back-end benefits, including:

Optimized Costs : From production to operations, the program reduces expenses while maintaining scalability.

: From production to operations, the program reduces expenses while maintaining scalability. Data Analytics : Delivering actionable insights into shopping behaviour, allowing for tailored marketing strategies.

: Delivering actionable insights into shopping behaviour, allowing for tailored marketing strategies. Streamlined Merchant Reconciliation: Simplifying settlement processes for both mall management and stores.

These features position the Giftify solution as a cost-efficient, scalable alternative to traditional systems, providing long-term value for Al-Futtaim and its retail partners.

Transforming the Middle East’s gift card landscape

Traditional gift card programs have long struggled with inefficiencies, outdated user experiences, and limited scalability. Giftify addresses these challenges with its API-driven, full-stack solution that:

Reduces friction for both shoppers and operational teams.

Delivers personalized marketing campaigns based on real-time customer data.

Enhances loyalty, engagement, and in-app adoption.

By integrating seamlessly with existing systems, the program empowers Al-Futtaim Group to reduce costs, broaden revenue streams, and strengthen customer loyalty in a highly competitive retail environment.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Giftify

With more than 5 million gift cards sold and over 500 shopping center customers, Giftify is the leading global provider of gift card solutions, helping shopping centers, retail parks, and city centers implement innovative, data-driven programs to enhance customer engagement and drive revenue.

Trusted by industry leaders such as CBRE, Westfield, Klépierre, and Savills, Giftify delivers tailored gift card management programs that seamlessly integrate with existing retail ecosystems. Its platform provides real-time data analytics, omnichannel solutions, and compliance-driven financial services, ensuring a seamless experience for both retailers and consumers.

With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer engagement, Giftify helps retail destinations transform their gift card programs into powerful interaction tools that enhance shopping experience and create memorable gifting moments.

For more information, visit www.giftify.me.

For media inquiries, please contact marketing@giftify.me