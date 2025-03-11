According to a recent survey, the ability to earn rewards quickly tops the list of loyalty programme features that shoppers find the most appealing, followed by an easy-to-use mobile app and a wide variety of rewards

The initiative benefits the mall’s tenants and potential business partners by strengthening operational efficiency and marketing support, increasing footfall, boosting repeat visits, driving incremental spend, enhancing brand visibility, and cultivating customer loyalty

Dubai Festival City Mall’s loyalty scheme, run in collaboration with Al-Futtaim Group’s Blue rewards app, offers the highest cashback in the market at up to 2% as well as personalised deals

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Festival City Mall’s loyalty programme, run in partnership with Al-Futtaim Group’s loyalty and rewards ecosystem and platform Blue, positions Al-Futtaim Real Estate as the first real estate developer in the region providing a full suite of innovative digital services to its tenants.

The Blue loyalty programme offers points with the highest cashback value – the highest rate in the market – in addition to personalised deals. The digital lifestyle platform empowers merchants to reach customers by delivering personalized products and services that perfectly align with their lifestyles, passions, and interests.

Survey results: Blue is in tune with UAE residents’ needs

A recent survey of over 1,000 UAE residents across age groups, income levels, and nationalities highlight the strong appeal of loyalty programmes offering points, cashback, and discounts on future purchases. Points-based schemes are the most frequently used, with 71% of those aged 45+ engaging with them in the past month, followed by cashback programmes at 52%. Tier-based model, where users earn status levels based on spending, are favoured by 31% of Emiratis.

The ability to earn rewards quickly ranks as the most valued feature, followed by an easy-to-use mobile app and a wide variety of rewards, including free products and discounts. Exclusive members offer are valued by 45% of Westerners and 39% of Arab expats, while 45% of Asian customers prefer fee-free loyalty programmes. These findings reaffirm Blue’s strong alignment with customer expectations.

Customers can earn points for every purchase made at participating retailers, which can be redeemed for rewards at the tap of a button through the user-friendly Blue app, available to all customers shopping at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Positive impact on tenants’ and business partners’ operational efficiency

The initiative also positively impacts the mall’s tenants and potential business partners by strengthening operational efficiency and marketing support, increasing footfall, boosting repeat visits, driving incremental spend, enhancing brand visibility, and cultivating customer loyalty. Poised to transform the region’s retail landscape, the programme aims to foster a loyalty-driven shopping environment and sustained business growth while solidifying Dubai Festival City Mall’s position in the UAE’s highly competitive retail market.

Blue’s comprehensive loyalty services include earn-and-burn programs, tiered memberships, a diverse redemption catalogue, and targeted offers, all designed to foster customer loyalty.

Through seamless integration of communication channels- such as in-app campaigns, social media, CRM and offline strategies- merchants can execute targeted campaigns that reach customers effectively. Utilizing advanced technologies, Blue enables real-time, location-based customer interactions, creating personalized shopping experiences.

Our payment solutions, broaden payment acceptance, reduce costs, and drive foot traffic. Merchants also gain access to intuitive dashboards offering actionable data insights, empowering informed decision-making.

Additionally, Blue provides product advisory services, featuring Blue AI Advisor and video commerce, to help merchants optimize their offerings in a competitive market.

“Al-Futtaim Real Estate and Blue, we are committed to leveraging our in-depth consumer insights and the latest technologies to provide an enjoyable and rewarding lifestyle experience, and we are aware that Dubai’s competitive retail landscape requires creative customer engagement strategies. Our innovative collaboration with Blue represents a significant advancement in customer experience while strengthening our partnerships with our tenants. We are proud to bring the first scheme of its kind in the region to UAE merchants,” said Hayssam Hajjar, Asset Management Director at Al-Futtaim Real Estate.

Dany Karam, Chief Marketing and Partnerships Officer of Al-Futtaim - Blue Rewards, stated: “At Al-Futtaim, our commitment to innovation and excellence drives us to continually develop the value we offer to our partners and customers. The introduction of our comprehensive digital services for mall tenant/merchants exemplifies our integrated approach and dedication to our partners.

By harnessing cutting-edge digital solutions and artificial intelligence, we not only enrich the shopping experience for our customers but also empower our tenants and business partners with unparalleled insights, operational efficiencies, and advanced engagement tools. This initiative reflects our dedication to pioneering solutions that drive growth, strengthen partnerships, and create value across the entire Al-Futtaim ecosystem while building loyalty to our valuable customers.”

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualisation, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting, and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City, and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third-party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centres in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies, and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

About Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall, one of the major shopping destinations in Dubai, stands as the super-regional flagship mall in the Al-Futtaim Real Estate portfolio, achieving over 23 million footfall in 2023. With over 400 outlets, the mall is home to renowned fashion and beauty brands like The Editor’s Market, H&M, Watsons, Nike, Adidas, Sephora, MAC Cosmetics and more, as well as popular interior stores including IKEA and ACE.

A paradise for culinary delights, the destination offers iconic waterfront dining on Festival Bay and comprises 50 restaurants and cafés and the largest food court in Dubai. The mall promises an unrivalled gastronomic variety for visitors with a host of renowned brands such as Joe & The Juice, L’ETO, EL&N, and Karaki Lounge and licensed concepts including Sayf Dubai and Helipad by Frozen Cherry.

During the winter months, guests can enjoy the immersive and experiential destination The Bay by Social, featuring diverse food and beverage offering, cozy coffee counters, brand activation zones, interactive art installations, a carnival atmosphere, and lush greenery.

The entertainment venue is also home to VOX Cinema Multiplex; the world-first BOUNCE-X Freestyle Terrain Park; the record-breaking global attraction IMAGINE; Fabyland, a 70,000 sq. ft. family entertainment centre; and Leo & Loona, Hello Park and Go Skate, all-in-one family destinations.

With creating exceptional experiences at the core of its mandate, the mall offers several signature services including car charging stations, EZ taxis inside the mall, valet parking, NOL charging stations and Mayed, the mall’s personal happiness ambassador to provide personalized assistance to elevate the shopping experience.

About Blue

Blue is Al-Futtaim Group’s lifestyle platform that redefines how customers engage with their favorite brands.

Operating across nine countries – UAE, KSA, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Malaysia and Singapore – Blue connects millions of members with diversified offers tailored to their needs.

With a growing ecosystem spanning retail, automotive, dining, leisure, entertainment, wellness and more, Blue delivers a seamless blend of rewards, convenience, and innovation.

Now powered by Blue AI, a cutting-edge lifestyle advisor and customer engagement feature, the platform offers personalized guidance, tailored recommendations, and one-click solutions to enhance everyday experiences. Whether discovering exclusive offers, enjoying instant product suggestions, or unlocking unique shopping experiences, Blue transforms life’s moments into smarter, more meaningful connections with the brands you love.

