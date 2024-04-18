Cairo: Al Futtaim Real Estate, a prominent conglomerate known for its visionary development projects, including the iconic Cairo Festival City and Cairo Festival City Mall, announced their ongoing partnership with Dar Al Orman for the fifth consecutive year.

Al Futtaim Real Estate and Dar Al Orman honor Orphan’s Day by organizing a special day filled with fun activities for 100 boys and girls. In collaboration with Magic Planet, Grip ‘N Climb, and others aims to bring joy and happiness to orphaned children at CFC Mall.

The celebration aims to raise awareness about the psychological and moral needs of orphans. Orphans’ day was initiated by Dar El Orman for the first time in Egypt on 2008.

Al Futtaim Real-estate’s commitment to collaborate with Dar Al Orman falls under the umbrella of Cairo Festival City's social responsibility 'Festival Cares', which emphasizes its commitment to social responsibility and belief in the importance of contributing to improving the conditions of the underprivileged community and fulfilling part of their moral needs.

Heba Abdallah, Head of Marketing at Al Futtaim, said: "Orphan’s Day celebration is of a great importance and reflects the dedication of Al Futtaim Real-estate towards sustainingly implementing its social responsibility strategy through both Cairo Festival City and Cairo Festival City Mall”

Heba Abdallah added " We work hands in hand with Dar el Orman to bring joy and happiness to the children on this special occasion with a dedication from our team to serve the community, creating a memory that lasts for a long time for these children which has been sustainably implemented for 5 years now”

Mamdouh Shaaban, General Manager of Dar Al Orman, has expressed the association’s pleasure to collaborate with Cairo Festival City and Cairo Festival City Mall in bringing joy and happiness to orphaned children. “This is achieved by providing gifts, organizing events, and spending time with the children.” He further stressed that Orphan’s Day is intended to ease the challenges faced by orphaned children and raise awareness in society about the importance of caring for them.

Shaaban also affirmed that the cooperation between Cairo Festival City, Cairo Festival City Mall and Dar Al Orman is not the first of its kind, as they have worked together in previous years through participating in the ‘Satr w Dafa’ initiative – joining forces to distribute Ramadan food boxes, as well as celebrating Orphan’s Day annually.

Cairo Festival City and Cairo Festival City Mall are committed to supporting the community and has collaborated with several NGOs over the years. They have worked closely with organizations such as Egyptian Food Bank, Dar El Orman, Resala Foundation, and Magdi Yacoub Foundation to make a positive impact. Through annual initiatives and multiple projects, they have provided food essentials, supported literacy programs, renovated houses, distributed calves during Eid, and collected donations for heart patients. Cairo Festival City and Cairo Festival City Mall are dedicated to giving back to the community through their ongoing efforts to address various social challenges and improve the lives of those in need

