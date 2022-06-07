Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim Malls has won two awards at the International Council of Shopping Centres (ICSC) MAXI ceremony, which took place during ICSC LAS VEGAS Conference on May 23. The event is held in recognition of creative and innovative practices which paint the picture for the future of the industry, highlighting events, campaign and initiatives that add value to iconic destinations globally.

Taking home the gold and silver trophies for campaigns in Egypt and the UAE, Al-Futtaim Malls was recognised for excellence within the global shopping centre industry and outstanding achievement in retail campaign marketing and development. The awarded campaigns have demonstrated a reflection of market trends in an ever-changing industry.

Cairo Festival City Mall’s ‘All for Summer’ campaign received a GOLD Award in the Experiential category, which focused on Egyptians’ love for summer. To establish the mall as a destination for the season and maximise footfall and sales, the two-month activation engaged customers, generated traffic and elongated visitation hours while building a lasting connection. The festival was complemented by different types of entertainment including a live concert by Egyptian superstar, Mahmoud El Esseily, which further drove sales.

In addition, Dubai-based Festival Plaza’s Book Club won SILVER award in the Community category. Launched in 2021, the Festival Plaza Book Club has become a much-anticipated fixture on Dubai’s literary scene, attracting book lovers from far and wide. Driving footfall boosting brand awareness, the book club became the community’s space to gather and share their best reads with regionally well-known authors such as Karen Osman, Noora Alawadi and Sabyn Javeri.

Genevieve Colaco, Regional General Manager, Marketing & Customer Experience at Al-Futtaim Malls said: “The International Council of Shopping Centres MAXI Awards is among the benchmarks for industry excellence. We are honoured to have been awarded for two very successful campaigns, as it further highlights our commitment to create exceptional experiences for customers and bring great moments to our mall visitors. We would like to thank the ICSC and congratulate our peers for their contribution and achievements.”

The ICSC is the premier global trade association of the shopping industry, linking more than 70,000 members in over 100 countries include shopping centre owners, developers, managers, investors, retailers, brokers, academics, and public officials. ICSC LAS VEGAS is a two to three-day gathering of dealmakers and industry experts, who are driving innovation and evolution in the Marketplaces Industry around the world.

