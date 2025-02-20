Lexus raises the bar once again with the flagship 2025 LX Series, now seamlessly blending electrification with legendary capability

Introducing Lexus’ first-ever electrified LX, featuring a rugged 3.5L twin-turbo 1MHEV [one motor hybrid] V6 for unmatched power and efficiency

A bold new hybrid system engineered to conquer tough terrain with confidence

2025 LX Series also introduces the all-new OVERTRAIL edition, designed for off-road enthusiasts seeking ultimate adventure

Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 now standard, setting a new benchmark in safety and innovation.

With cutting-edge technology and unparalleled craftsmanship, the 2025 LX Series is not just a SUV – it’s a statement

Dubai, UAE – Al-Futtaim Lexus, a pioneer in automotive excellence since 1989, has announced the launch of the much-anticipated 2025 LX Series – the pinnacle of luxury SUV engineering that seamlessly blends performance, sustainability, and sophistication. In 2025, the first-ever LX 700h takes flagship luxury to even greater heights with its electrified powertrain, and the addition of a new LX 600 Overtrail grade designed for superior luxury off-road performance.

Commenting on the launch of the all-new 2025 LX Series, Jacques Brent, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Lexus, said: “Ever since it was first launched in 1996, the Lexus LX has redefined luxury in the full-size SUV segment, offering advanced technologies alongside unparalleled refinement. With each new generation, LX raised the benchmark, setting new standards for luxury, innovation and capability. Available to order now, the 2025 LX Series stands apart as a class-defining SUV that continues Lexus's commitment to refined comfort, combining breakthrough technological innovation with luxurious interior elements that exceed customer expectations. For 2025, Al-Futtaim Lexus has further enhanced its strong foundation with the launch of the first-ever electrified LX. Created without compromise and meticulous attention to detail, the Lexus LX 700h is a vehicle that we are extremely excited to share with our customers in the UAE.”

The LX 700h is Lexus’ latest hybrid offering, now the entire Lexus SUV lineup is electrified with Hybrid technology. Lexus continues to meet the diverse needs of customers and cater to any lifestyle through its electrification efforts. Whether navigating off-road obstacles or embarking on urban adventures, the LX is equipped with impressive performance, thoughtful design, and human-centred technology.

With the LX 700h, Lexus has developed a new parallel hybrid system that prioritizes preserving the “reliability,” “durability,” and “off-road performance” that the LX series has cultivated over generations, even amidst the shift to electrification. The parallel hybrid system integrates a motor generator (MG) with a clutch positioned between the 3.5L V6 twin-turbo engine and a 10-speed automatic transmission.

This configuration maintains key features like full-time 4WD, a Lo-range transfer case, and a torque converter-equipped automatic transmission, ensuring that the combined high output and torque from both the engine and motor are effectively transmitted to the road. Engine torque is assisted by motor torque during off-road driving to contribute to an enhancement in system torque responsiveness.

By utilizing e-motor torque to achieve the signature Lexus driving experience, annual CO2 emissions will be significantly reduced (22% reduction), further improving environmental performance.

Boasting a Nickel-Metal Hydride (NiMH) battery pack and electric motor along with a powerful twin-turbocharged 3.5l V6 engine, this system delivers effortless acceleration and seamless response both on- and off-road. Paired with a 10-speed Direct Shift Automatic Transmission, delivering an impressive 457 HP and 790 NM of torque, this is the most powerful LX ever from Lexus. A generous 98-litre fuel tank provides the optimum driving range.

Lexus Overtrail Project

At the 2023 Tokyo Outdoor Show, Lexus introduced the Overtrail Project, an innovative initiative designed to inspire adventurous customers through refined outdoor experiences. The project expands Lexus's commitment to exploration beyond traditional automotive boundaries.

The LX Overtrail grade embodies this vision with a robust design tailored for outdoor enthusiasts. Featuring a distinctive matte black grille, black door handles, black roof rails, and black overfenders, the vehicle combines rugged functionality with premium aesthetics. Key Overtrail features include 18-inch wheels, a front skid plate, and premium interior touches like leather seats and elegant wood accents on the centre console and door panels.

Alongside the standard centre differential lock included in all models, the OVERTRAIL model also comes with front and rear differential locks geared for enhanced off-road performance. This allows the driver to lock the differentials as needed, improving the vehicle's ability to recover when wheels become stuck.

This project represents Lexus's strategic approach to expanding customer experiences, promising future opportunities in products, accessories, and outdoor-focused innovations.

Bold exterior design

The exterior design of the LX marries superior function with stunning aesthetics. With commanding dimensions (5100x1990x1895 mm - L x W x H), the LX makes a striking style statement.

The performance-inspired styling of the LX is designed to elevate your drive to its most visceral heights, with aerodynamically enhanced bodywork, exclusive 22-inch premium alloy wheels, soft closing doors and power rear door with kick sensor.

Enhancing both aesthetics and functionality are the triple-beam LED headlamps with Adaptive High-Beam system. The Adaptive High-Beam intelligently enables and disables individual LEDs within each headlamp for precision control over the distribution of light. The system uses a camera on the top of the vehicle, to detect light from vehicles in front and smoothly illuminate the road ahead, while avoiding preceding or oncoming vehicles with pinpoint accuracy. Drivers can enjoy their most vividly lit night-time drive, providing exceptional visibility while delivering calmer driving conditions, without the need to repeatedly alternate between high and low beam.

Breakthrough interior technology

The LX cabin is designed for the utmost in comfort and usability. The distinctive design continues inside, where you’ll find exclusive upgrades, including performance-inspired instrumentation and textured genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel for great style and grip.

The instrument panel features Lexus Interface with a dual display configuration. A 12.3-inch upper screen and 7-inch lower screen help to create an intuitive command centre and a comfortable driving experience with their variety of views, instrumentation and control adjustments.

The Mark Levinson Premium Audio system with 25 speakers delivers an unparalleled acoustic experience. Advanced features like a digital rear view mirror and head-up display further elevate the driving experience.

Comprehensive safety innovation

Lexus’ flagship SUV has been known for its compelling blend of luxury, power, and rugged capability—the 2025 LX Series continues that legacy with Lexus Safety System+ 3.0, a comprehensive suite of active safety equipment and convenience features. Blind Spot Monitor is designed to help detect and warn the driver of vehicles approaching or positioned in the adjacent lanes, while Rear Cross-Traffic Alert is designed to notify the driver of vehicles approaching from either side when backing out of a parking space.

With the 2025 LX Series, a mountain can be conquered using only a finger. Activated with just the press of a button, Crawl Control is designed to automatically maintain an optimal slow and steady pace over challenging terrain, while Turn Assist can tighten the turning circle by adding brake force to the inside rear wheel. Crawl Control intuitively orchestrates the engagement and disengagement of engine output and hydraulic braking pressure to help reduce tire slippage and optimize chassis behaviour.

Every LX features a Torsen® torque-sensing limited-slip centre differential that efficiently distributes power between the front and rear axles, helping to optimize traction across a variety of conditions. And the driver-selectable Multi-Terrain Select system further enhances off-road capability in sandy conditions, over rocky trails and more.

With its virtually instantaneous damping force, the Adaptive Variable Suspension efficiently responds to changing road surface conditions. This smooth and precise control results in enhanced ride comfort, improved on-road performance and more ideal composure throughout the cabin, even reducing rocking of the vehicle when traversing rough terrain.

Active Height Control offers four distinct height settings to take the driving experience even further. On rough roads, this system can make height adjustments to each individual wheel, allowing for greater wheel articulation to help drivers confidently navigate difficult terrain. At highway speeds, the system defaults to a lower centre of gravity for optimized stability and handling.

The system includes Pre-Crash Safety with Adaptive Cruise Control and innovative security features like fingerprint authentication. Lexus Connect App integration and the eCall emergency system ensure both connectivity and peace of mind.

A wide range of gear ratios is employed for strong starting comfort as well as high-speed driving. The low first gear increases the driving force when starting at low speeds, providing a smooth start and powerful low speed off-road driving performance.

Parking Support Brake (PKSB) underpins the visual and audio cues of the Parking Support Alert (PSKA) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, by helping drivers come to a stop when a collision is imminent. Through clearance sonars, the Parking Support Brake detects obstacles around the whole of the vehicle, and applies drive force control and enhanced braking power at low speeds.

Lexus Connect

The LX600/700h sets a new benchmark in Connected Services with the latest advancements in Lexus Connect Application. Designed for exceptional convenience, Lexus Connect offers a host of tech & convenience features extending the Lexus Omotenashi to the customers' fingertips.

Delight your family with a cool cabin using remote AC controls, remotely close windows for added security, and never again worry of forgetting where you parked your car - The Lexus Connect is there to manage it all! Combined with real-time status monitoring and a host of advanced features, these intelligent enhancements ensure every drive begins with ease and confidence by reflecting Lexus’ commitment to seamlessly blending advanced technology with luxury, ensuring an unparalleled driving experience for every owner.

The Lexus LX Series is available in the UAE starting at AED 490,000 (including VAT), setting a new standard in luxury SUV performance and technology.

Pricing excludes shipping and handling charges. Additional charges may apply for specific colour selections.

About Al-Futtaim – Lexus

Since its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality vehicles and exemplary customer service in line with its Japanese ‘omotenashi’ roots - the tradition of anticipatory hospitality. Leader in hybrid technology in the luxury automotive scene, both globally and locally, Lexus offers the largest line-up of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), which boast a number of advantages over traditional powertrains, such as high performance, unmatched fuel efficiency, substantial emissions saving, noise reduction and instantaneous acceleration.

In the UAE, Lexus is distributed by the Al-Futtaim Automotive Group and enjoys a strong network of showrooms and service centres across all 7 Emirates.

The Lexus sedan line-up includes IS, ES, ES Hybrid, LS and LS Hybrid and the SUV range includes UX Hybrid, NX, NX Hybrid, RX,RX Hybrid, LX and LX Hybrid. While the coupe range features the Lexus RC, LC and LC Hybrid, the F marque, home for Lexus performance vehicles, produces the RC F performance car.

For more details, please visit www.lexus.ae; Facebook: LexusAE; Instagram: lexusuae; Twitter: LexusAE; LinkedIn: lexusuae and YouTube: LexusAFM

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognised automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

