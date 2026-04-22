Initiative designed to bring families together by creating more opportunities to connect, strengthen bonds, and enjoy the ‘moments that matter’ through a year-round calendar of experiences and activities.

DUBAI, UAE – Al-Futtaim has today announced the launch of its ‘One Family’ initiative, in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE). The programme provides families with curated, real-world activities, and meaningful experiences across its five core divisions - retail, automotive, real estate, health, and financial services - as well as its education portfolio. The programme is also centralised through the Blue lifestyle app, where a new “One Family” pass will provide easy access to all benefits.

Launched to coincide with the nationwide UAE’s Year of Family, the programme is designed to bring families closer – creating more opportunities to connect, spend time together, and share meaningful moments, while supporting stronger family bonds and more connected communities across the UAE. It also encourages everyday behaviours that strengthen family connection, making positive interactions more frequent and naturally part of daily life.

Mira Al Futtaim, Chief Future Education Officer At Al-Futtaim Education Foundation and Chairwoman of Emiratisation at Al-Futtaim, said: “Families have always been at the heart of everything we do, and ‘One Family’ reflects our commitment to strengthening those connections by creating more opportunities for shared experiences and meaningful moments. Al-Futtaim has been an integral part of family life for over 90 years, supporting how families live, grow, and thrive, while contributing to the communities they call home.”

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), said: “Strengthening families and communities is central to Dubai’s vision for quality of life. Through our partnership with Al-Futtaim on the ‘One Family’ initiative, we are supporting the UAE’s Year of Family by enabling more meaningful ways for families to connect and spend quality time together. By bringing together a wide ecosystem of experiences – from retail and leisure to wellbeing and education – this programme creates greater access to shared experiences that support everyday family life. Initiatives like this play an important role in fostering stronger communities and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a city that prioritises family, inclusivity, and shared experiences.”

Featuring a dynamic calendar of activities throughout the year, the ‘One Family’ initiative will create more opportunities for the moments that matter. These activities range from leisure and entertainment, such as engaging family days at Al-Futtaim's destinations, to practical life support, including crucial child-seat safety sessions and free HealthHub screenings. The programme will also feature seasonal campaigns like Back-to-School preparations and provide valuable learning opportunities through parent support talks on digital safety. Each activity is designed to encourage families to spend more time together and create shared experiences that bring them closer in simple, meaningful ways, in line with the spirit of the Year of Family.

Rooted in a 90-year family-owned legacy, the initiative reflects Al-Futtaim’s long-standing values of trust, care, responsibility, and respect, while reinforcing its role as an active contributor to the communities it serves. By supporting stronger families, the Group also contributes to building more resilient, connected, and inclusive communities across the UAE.

The ‘One Family’ initiative represents a significant step in Al-Futtaim’s ongoing commitment to its customers and the community. It reinforces the company’s dedication to enriching everyday life for families, strengthening community connections, and supporting a shared sense of belonging and togetherness across the UAE.

Discover more about One Family here: https://www.alfuttaim.com/articles/one-family-for-families/

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

For media enquiries, contact:

Layla AlBarghouthi

Layla.albarghouthi@alfuttaim.com

Kartik Suresh

kartik.suresh@bursonglobal.com

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE)

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), a part of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae