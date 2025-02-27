Dubai — Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment has officially launched a bold new chapter in sustainable transport, partnering with BYD, the world’s leading electric mobility company. An extraordinary fleet of fully electric vehicles was unveiled at a spectacular event held in Dubai. The event brought together influential industry leaders, government representatives, media, and VIPs, marking a historic moment in the UAE's green transformation of commercial transport.

The launch introduces four cutting-edge BYD electric vehicles, each engineered to disrupt the logistics, freight, and public transport industries:

ETM6 Electric Truck – A powerful and dynamic urban logistics solution, powered by a 126 kWh battery for high-performance city operations.



– A powerful and dynamic urban logistics solution, powered by a 126 kWh battery for high-performance city operations. EV Light Truck T5 – The agile delivery hero, with a 132 kWh battery for efficient, eco-friendly urban deliveries.



– The agile delivery hero, with a 132 kWh battery for efficient, eco-friendly urban deliveries. EV Medium Truck ETH8 – A heavy-duty commercial workhorse, featuring a 255 kWh battery to take on the toughest transport challenges.



– A heavy-duty commercial workhorse, featuring a 255 kWh battery to take on the toughest transport challenges. B12 Electric Bus – A revolutionary public transport solution with a 425 kWh battery and an impressive range of 550 km, setting new standards for sustainable mobility.

With rapid-charging capabilities and zero tailpipe emissions, these vehicles offer businesses an eco-conscious, cost-effective alternative to traditional fuel-powered fleets—driving both environmental responsibility and operational efficiency.

Powering the UAE’s Vision for a Sustainable Future

"With the introduction of these electric vehicles, we’re not simply launching a new fleet—we’re accelerating the future of green mobility solutions in the UAE," said Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment. "The arrival of BYD’s electric trucks and buses is a key moment in the transformation of the commercial transport sector, enabling businesses to reduce their carbon footprint while enhancing operational performance."

By embracing innovative electric mobility solutions, Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment is laying the foundation for a cleaner, smarter, and greener future in commercial transport.

This launch is not just about bringing electric vehicles to the UAE—it’s about leading the charge in reshaping commercial mobility and driving forward the UAE’s green revolution.

The event also highlighted Al-Futtaim'Automotive’s ongoing commitment to supporting the UAE's environmental goals through innovative zero-emission solutions. Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Industrial Equipment, emphasized:

"BYD’s fully electric trucks and buses are more than just advanced technology—they are catalysts for a shift in the transport landscape. These vehicles will help businesses reduce their carbon footprint while championing the UAE’s vision for a sustainable future.”

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.