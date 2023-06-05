Dubai, UAE – In a major digital innovation milestone, Al-Futtaim Group, one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses, has launched the new and reimagined Blue Rewards App. The app is a key part of Al-Futtaim's larger initiative to leverage technology and digital engagement to enhance customer loyalty and drive business growth.

Blue Rewards App is a customer engagement lifestyle platform designed to create a personalized and rewarding experience for over 2.1 million users across the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Singapore, Malaysia, KSA, and Kuwait. The app brings together strong propositions around rewards, privileges, and personalized experiences within a partner ecosystem. The entire platform is underpinned by a strong focus on data insights and personalization and rewarding customers.

Himanshu Shrivastava, Chief Technology Officer at Al-Futtaim Group, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the new and improved Blue Rewards App, which is an evolution towards creating a more engaging lifestyle platform for our customers. Our aim is to ensure our customers feel valued and excited through an ecosystem that offers rewards, personalized experiences, and numerous privileges."

The new Blue Rewards App offers customers an enriched experience through various exciting features:

- Points: Users can earn points through everyday activities, in-app games, achievements, referrals, and more. Points can be redeemed for a wide range of rewards.

- Cashback: The app offers the thrill of earning cashback with every transaction across the Al-Futtaim retail store network (Including IKEA, Ace, Marks & Spencer, Toys R Us, Ted Baker, Watsons and more) and selected partners.

- Offers and Discounts: Users have access to exclusive offers, discounts, and limited-time promotions from popular brands and local partners.

- Blue Wallet: Users can top up with a 2% bonus, send digital gift cards, enjoy seamless checkout, and keep track of their growing cashback/points balance. Customers in the UAE also have access to one of the most popular and best value credit cards in the market, Blue FAB Credit Card by Al-Futtaim which offers benefits

5% cashback worth up to AED 6,000 per month for spending in Al-Futtaim showrooms and stores 12 months 0% instalment plan No annual fee Exclusive 2-for-1 offers available in Blue Rewards when you link your card

- Fun and Engaging Features: Interactive quizzes, challenges, and gamification elements provide an immersive experience that makes earning rewards an enjoyable journey.

The new Blue Rewards App is an important part of Al-Futtaim's ongoing digital innovation agenda. Al-Futtaim has collaborated with strategic key partners and stakeholders including IBM to make the app a reality.

Shrivastava added, “With the Blue Rewards App, we are not only giving users the rewards and privileges they deserve, but we are also creating a platform for continuous innovation based on user feedback and evolving industry trends. It’s a win-win scenario where our customers enjoy a personalized and immersive experience, and Al-Futtaim strengthens its relationship with its customer base."

For further information about Blue Rewards App, please visit https://www.mybluerewards.com/rewards/ or download the app from your preferred app store.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 35,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

Press Contact:

Melissa Wingfield,

Head of Marketing – BLUE

Melissa.wingfield@alfuttaim.com