Abu Dhabi, UAE – The urban mobility landscape of Abu Dhabi is set for a rapid green evolution as Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company has just announced the opening of a brand-new BYD Showroom and Discovery Center, located in the heart of the city’s automotive hub - Rabdan.

This significant milestone marks a key chapter in the UAE's transition to green mobility, aligning with the Abu Dhabi government’s ambitious goals for the adoption of electric vehicles and sustainable transportation.



The UAE, and particularly Abu Dhabi, has been at the forefront of the region’s shift towards sustainability and clean energy. The Abu Dhabi government has set forth initiatives under its Sustainable Mobility Strategy, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote the use of electric vehicles (EVs) as a central component of the country’s Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative. BYD’s new showroom supports this vision by offering a wide range of advanced New Energy Vehicles (NEVs), including fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, to the growing number eco-conscious drivers across the Emirate.



The new showroom, part of BYD’s “Closer To You” strategy, serves as a lynchpin for Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility’s broader expansion plans. Following the success of the BYD’s two showrooms in Dubai, the company is rapidly extending its footprint, with more new locations slated for Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.

"We are not just building showrooms here in the UAE and across the region, but laying the foundation for an entire industry centered around sustainable mobility. With each new location, we continue our journey of bringing greener mobility closer to our valued customers and empowering them to make the shift with an end-to-end integrated ecosystem for new customers. This showroom is a key step in our mission to make NEVs accessible to all, supporting both the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s sustainability goals for 2030 and beyond,” said Hasan Nergiz, Managing Director at Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company.



Beyond being a retail space, the new Abu Dhabi showroom spanning 131 square meters is designed to provide Abu Dhabi residents an immersive experience on BYD’s groundbreaking technology and diverse vehicle lineup. It features interactive installations for visitors to understand the technology prowess of BYD, its proprietary “Blade” electric battery and unique ‘Cell-to-Body’ architecture.



In an exciting first, attendees at the grand opening of the BYD showroom also got an exclusive preview of BYD’s highly anticipated luxury electric SUV – the YangWang U8. This state-of-the-art SUV features an impressive 1100-horsepower quad-motor system, advanced off-road capabilities, and BYD’s signature high-tech design, signaling a new era of electric vehicle innovation in the region. The YangWang U8 is set to make its official debut in the UAE in 2025, underscoring BYD's vision to offer electric and hybrid vehicles for every type of driver.

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enable the organisation to continue to grow and expand, responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers every day. For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

About Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company

Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company is a subsidiary of Al-Futtaim Group, dedicated to promoting and advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE and across the Middle East. The division is focused on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, charging infrastructure, and related services. With a strong commitment to environmental sustainability, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles in the region, reducing the carbon footprint and promoting a cleaner and greener future. The company is the exclusive distributor of Polestar and BYD electric vehicles in the UAE, offering a range of models that cater to different needs and budgets. In addition to offering electric vehicles, Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company provides a comprehensive range of services that includes charging solutions, after-sales support, and financing options.

About BYD

BYD is the leading global producer of new energy vehicles (NEVs), having sold an impressive 1.86 million NEVs worldwide in 2022 alone and more than 3 million NEVs to date. As one of the most successful manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles worldwide, BYD is the only company to produce the full industrial supply chain of electric vehicles, including the batteries, electric motors, electronic controllers, and semiconductors. With successful operations in several advanced markets, including Europe, the USA, Japan, and Korea, BYD now marks its expansion into the UAE