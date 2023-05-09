Continues to be strategic partner for all major public transportation companies across the UAE, including RTA Dubai, DOT Abu Dhabi and SRTA Sharjah

Dubai, UAE: One of the UAE’s leading heavy vehicle, construction equipment and power solution providers, Al-Futtaim Auto & Machinery Co (FAMCO) concluded 2022 on a high, sharing key announcements that steered the company’s growth, and a glimpse of what the major focus will be in 2023.

2022 saw FAMCO reinforce its reputation of being the undisputed mobility partner for public transportation across the UAE. The company is a major supplier of buses to the RTA Dubai Bus Fleet, DOT Abu Dhabi’s Bus Fleet and SRTA Sharjah’s Bus fleet; every public transportation commuter in the UAE uses FAMCO in one way or the other throughout their journeys.

With accelerated economic activity continuing across the UAE, commercial vehicles have been high in demand. This is reflected in FAMCO’s growth in volumes for school buses as well as distribution vehicles from key sectors such as FMCG, logistics and e-commerce. As per the data, FAMCO has covered 27% of the Premium Truck Market with Volvo Trucks and 23% of the Construction Equipment Market with Volvo Construction Equipment.

The sole UAE representative for Volvo trucks, buses and construction equipment, FAMCO is also the exclusive distributor for renowned heavy vehicle and machinery brands such as Eicher, Yanmar, Doosan, Himonisa, AGG, SDLG, Ingersoll Rand and Linde, with a current fleet of over 9,000 vehicles in operation across the UAE.

With sustainability and green mobility becoming business imperatives for corporations and governments, FAMCO will introduce the region’s first electric heavy-duty Volvo truck in 2023, marking an important milestone for decarbonizing road transport.

Also, last year, Volvo electric buses completed a successful six-month passenger trial in the UAE. The models have also been tested for fast charging in Dubai, and tested for the impact of the local terrain, performing with zero-emissions and zero-noise, and would soon become an important milestone in the country’s road to smart transportation and future mobility.

The Al-Futtaim Automotive company, FAMCO rounded off 2022 with two significant wins

FAMCO signed a major business deal to supply Volvo FM trucks to MICCO Logistics, one of the UAE’s leading logistics companies and a major fleet operator that is part of the AD Ports Group’s Logistics Cluster. The deal raises Volvo Trucks’ share within MICCO’s fleet to 20%.

The combination of the quality and performance of Volvo Trucks and the value-add services of FAMCO were important elements in MICCO’s decision to award the contract to FAMCO. The truck supplier will also establish Uptime Centre capabilities at the premises of MICCO, to enable seamless fleet management, monitoring, maintenance, and customer support.

Also, underscoring the success in 2022 was the recognition that FAMCO received from industry peers and leaders at the year’s prestigious industry awards*. FAMCO was named Distributor of the Year, Volvo 7900 won Bus of the Year, Hino 300 won Light Commercial Vehicle of the Year and Volvo Trucks was titled the Outstanding Manufacturer of the Year.

Ramez Hamdan, Managing Director of Industrial Equipment, FAMCO, Hino, Toyota Material Handling — Al-Futtaim Automotive (UAE, KSA, Bahrain and Qatar), said, “2022 has been fantastic for business and we are certainly proud to share this success with our excellent partners and brands. We are also proud to continue being important partners for the public transportation infrastructure and serve the nation’s citizens to help them commute across the city every day.

Our market-share with Volvo Trucks is witnessing substantial year-on-year growth as we succeed in offering quality in a competitive market; the Uptime Centre capabilities for MICCO Logistics is a prime example of our value addition, enabling our partners at MICCO to perform expert fleet management with real-time analysis.

These value-adds continue to build on our strategic approach of customer-centricity and digitalization, which have been the key reasons behind FAMCO’s success story. In 2023, we aim to further push our credentials on electric and green mobility, in alignment with the overall Al-Futtaim Automotive strategic directions.”

FAMCO’s network now has an expansive footprint, spanning the seven-Emirates with 6 state-of-the-art facilities, including four 3S and two 2S facilities, all readily available to support its customers wherever they are, as well as providing them with leading connectivity and telematics solutions to empower them to achieve their maximum productivity.