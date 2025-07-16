The series highlighted the people searching for a better way of living, including insights from Alex Zagrebelny, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution

Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based real estate developer R.Evolution was one of 13 brands that took part in the recent “In Pursuit of Wellness” series. Sharing his vision for the company and the inspiration behind its flagship development, Eywa Tree of Life, Founder and CEO of R.Evolution emphasised the importance of designing spaces that honour mindfulness and create environments that elevate the human experience.

Building on the success of previous editions, the third series of “In Pursuit of Wellness” travelled the globe to explore universal approaches to wellbeing through powerful storytelling and personal experience. Framed around the themes of Mind, Body, and Place, it spotlighted individuals and innovations helping to shape a more conscious way of living. Eywa Tree of Life’s inclusion brought the perspective of design as a tool for transformation, aligning architecture with intention and wellbeing.

In Dubai, viewers met Founder and CEO Alex Zagrebelny, who explained how the ancient principles of Vastu Shastra and yoga guide his vision for every R.Evolution project. He shared how conscious, present living shapes his own family life and fuels his desire to offer that same balance to other families. Backed by a team devoted to biophilic design, he is crafting holistic, people-centric communities that weave nature into daily life and strengthen the bond between residents and the natural world.

For Alex, the vision behind Eywa Tree of Life is deeply personal. As a father and husband, he constantly reflects on the kind of world he wants his own family and future generations to live in. This sense of responsibility has fuelled his efforts to create spaces that are not only beautiful but meaningful, where families can thrive in harmony with nature. With Eywa, he has poured that intention into every detail, designing a sanctuary that nurtures wellbeing, fosters connection, and prioritises sustainability to help protect the planet for the years ahead. His belief is simple yet profound: everyone deserves to experience the highest quality of life, and real estate should play a part in making that possible.

Set for completion in 2026, Eywa Tree of Life is envisioned as a living ecosystem, its Banyan Tree-inspired form cultivating an intimate sense of community. The boutique tower will unveil just 50 two- to five-bedroom residences and two penthouses, making it Dubai’s first residential project to secure both LEED Platinum and WELL Platinum certification. Guided by ancient Vastu Shastra specialists and cutting-edge technology, its core houses 3,654 semi-precious crystals, with 18 varieties weighing a combined 16 tonnes and arranged in a pyramidal structure to channel positive energy throughout the building.

Through diverse stories spanning continents and cultures, the series invites reflection on what it truly means to live well, physically, emotionally, and spiritually. R.Evolution’s contribution offers just one lens into this global conversation, highlighting how real estate is evolving to foster more mindful, connected ways of living.

Explore “In Pursuit of Wellness” now via www.inpursuitofwellnessseries.com

To discover more about Eywa Tree of Life, please visit www.eywa.com