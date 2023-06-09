Dubai, UAE: One of the Middle East’s leading automotive business, Al-Futtaim Automotive led the investment round of $15-million in the Indian electric two-wheeler startup, River.

The funding series, a testament of Al-Futtaim Automotive’s commitment to supporting sustainable mobility, will bolster River’s manufacturing and distribution networks for an August 2023 delivery kick-off in India, and will enable the company to rapidly scale internationally.

Paul Willis, President of Al-Futtaim Automotive, shared, “We evaluated over 50 electric two-wheeler start-ups, and are impressed by the team’s vision and relentless commitment to in-house product development. I am confident that their products will see great success, in India and internationally.”

Within a short span of two years since inception, River launched its first product ‘Indie’ an urban electric scooter to rave reviews last February, having generated a fanbase within the automotive communities and global tech enthusiasts, which quickly translated into a wave of pre-bookings. The company lays a strong emphasis on innovative design and technology – made in India to build products that make an impact on the everyday lives of people.

Green mobility is a major focus for Al-Futtaim Automotive, having recently launched the region’s first dedicated electric mobility focused company (Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company). The company is on a mission to democratize and develop the electric ecosystem in the country, with a strong portfolio of EV brands covering the full spectrum of mobility mix, charging solutions and innovative financial products.

Through the investment in River, Al-Futtaim Automotive is moving the electric transition from conversation to concrete action, and is committed to mark a strong contribution to the UAE’s Net-Zero Strategy.

Buoyant from the resounding interest in River, Aravind Mani, Co-Founder and CEO of River commented "At River, we've been quietly working in the background for the last two years. In just 20 months, we launched our first product, the Indie, which has by now successfully covered 100,000+ kilometres in testing. Now we’ve set the base to build a billion-dollar business and we thank all our investors for supporting us in our journey"

Al-Futtaim Automotive believes that with the Indian EV sector skyrocketing, River is all set to become the mainstream electric solution, bringing style and utility to the everyday commute.

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.

About River

River is an electric vehicle (EV) startup based in Bengaluru. With an emphasis on design and technology, River builds products that make a positive impact on the everyday lives of people. Founded in March 2021 by Aravind Mani and Vipin George, River is backed by marquee investors such as Dubai based Al-Futtaim Group, Chris Sacca's Lowercarbon Capital, Toyota Ventures, Maniv Mobility, and Trucks VC. River has secured $28 million in funding over the last 2.5 years. River has invested over $12 million in product development with an R&D facility in Whitefield spanning over 70,000 square feet and a manufacturing facility in Hoskote (Karnataka) spanning over 120,000 square feet.

