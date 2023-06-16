Dubai, UAE: Firmly cementing the automotive giant’s customer-first service approach, Al-Futtaim Automotive has unveiled the biggest service and maintenance facility within its Auto Centers network. The new facility is located at Dubai Festival City and spread over a sizeable 47,000 square feet, with the capacity to service up to 100 vehicles per day.

This landmark launch brings the tally of Al-Futtaim Auto Centers to a total of 14 across the UAE. The facility is conveniently located in the centre of the city, next to Dubai Festival City mall, and covers service and repairs across all brands and models, from passenger cars to commercial vehicles. The opening of the brand-new facility reinforces the leading automotive company’s commitment to customer-centricity and offering a one-stop-solution destination for a wide range of automotive needs.

Staffed with highly skilled technicians, the new facility offers services such as new tyres, wheel alignment, brakes, oil change, servicing, steering and suspension, mechanical repairs, air conditioning recharge and repairs, fault diagnosis, tinting, PPF application, wash and detailing, fitting of accessories, and choice of both OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) parts and aftermarket parts to suit each customer's preference. Services are offered at fixed prices that are fully inclusive and with no hidden costs, which continues Auto Centers promise to provide customers with full clarity and trusted value when they book.

The facility is also equipped with the most advanced, cutting-edge technological tools across its 10 service bays, including one of the best wheel aligners available in the market today.

David McNamara, Director, Tier 2 Aftersales at Al-Futtaim Automotive commented on the launch, “Customer-centricity weaves through everything we do at Al-Futtaim Auto Centers. With the opening of this mega facility next to the mall, in addition to the mobile van service that we launched a few months ago, we are bringing new levels of convenience to our customers. This is a one-stop, all-makes and models service and repair centre, and we believe in serving customers with full clarity and transparency to ensure quality service at trusted prices. These values have served us well as our business has been growing, and I’m very happy to share that by the end of this year, we expect to open a further three Auto Centers to add to the crowning achievement of our Dubai Festival City facility.”

In a move to strengthen its credentials in innovation and digital - Al-Futtaim Auto Centers also announced its partnership with CAFU.

Through its partnership with CAFU, Al-Futtaim Auto Centers is now flipping the customer-centric approach – rather than wait for customers to visit their centre, they are bringing their repertoire of services and expertise to customers, at the customer’s doorstep.

Customers can go onto the CAFU app and book the Auto Centers mobile service vehicle to come to their home or office, and deliver them the highest-level of automotive services, from oil change to tyre replacement.

David McNamara added, “Our partnership with CAFU is our way of connecting with a new generation of digital customers, and offering convenience and flexibility through an industry-leading tech disruptor. At one click, the trusted Al-Futtaim expertise is there to serve the customers, wherever they are.”



Alaa El-Huni, the Chief Business Officer of CAFU, stated, "Our partnership with Al-Futtaim Auto Centers, a mobility market leader, provides us with a unique opportunity to enhance our customer offerings. Leveraging Al-Futtaim's service quality and abundant resources, our customers now have convenient access to everything they need, whether they are using our service at home or work. This ensures they can seamlessly continue with their day, experiencing minimal disruption."

Al-Futtaim Auto Centers at Dubai Festival City is open 7 days a week, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with shuttle transport to the mall for customers. The facility is home to over 500 tyres from all brands, providing a complete range of spare parts to ensure speedy repairs and, where possible, same day return.

Al-Futtaim Automotive is one of five divisions within the Al-Futtaim Group, which provides quality products and services that enrich people’s lives and aspirations each and every day.

About Al-Futtaim Automotive

Al-Futtaim Automotive, one of the main five operating divisions within the UAE-based Al-Futtaim Group of companies, is a conglomerate of motoring-related businesses, franchising some of the world’s most-recognized automotive brands and services.

Operating in 10 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa and empowered by around 9,000 associates, the UAE-headquartered Group’s services span across distribution of new and used vehicles, manufacturing, leasing, and aftersales.

Ranging from passenger cars to SUVs, commercial vehicles, industrial and construction equipment as well as motorbikes and quads, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group offers an integrative customer-centric experience for motorists, fleet operators and contractors alike, and strives to become the leader in tailor-made mobility solutions.