• Al-Futtaim and Masdar jointly provided real-world insights into sustainability practices being undertaken across sectors including retail, mobility and real estate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim, a diversified and progressive privately held regional business headquartered in Dubai, and Masdar’s Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) initiative today announced the successful completion of their six-month collaborative programme. Under the initiative, Al-Futtaim co-hosted three impactful events to provide around 100 Y4S young cohorts with unique insights into real-world sustainability practices to solve challenges across retail, mobility and real estate sectors.

The partnership aimed to advance educational opportunities and practical experiences for young people, fostering a deeper understanding of sustainability goals and ambitions across various sectors. The programme kicked off with an immersive session hosted by IKEA at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, where participants gained firsthand knowledge of IKEA's sustainability strategy, including a comprehensive store tour highlighting green initiatives, waste management, and EV charging infrastructure.

The second event, held at the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Training Centre in Dubai, focused on the future of sustainable transportation. Hosted by Al-Futtaim Automotive, the session provided an in-depth look at the e-mobility expertise within Al-Futtaim, an introduction to the EV Training Centre and IMI Level Safety Awareness training.

The closing session, held at Dubai Festival City Mall, focused on the integration of sustainability in the real estate sector and explored forward-thinking strategies for energy efficiency, waste management, as well as the role of smart technologies in shaping future cities.

Commenting on the collaboration, Ellora-Julie Parekh, Chief Sustainability Officer at Al-Futtaim, said: "Our partnership with Masdar’s Y4S programme has been an incredibly rewarding journey, reinforcing Al-Futtaim's commitment to nurturing future leaders and raising awareness around sustainable practices. Witnessing the enthusiasm and innovative thinking of these young individuals has been truly inspiring. This collaboration underscores our belief in the power of education and practical exposure to build a more sustainable future for the UAE and beyond."

Participants also enjoyed a site walk in the Dubai festival City Mall, where they experienced the Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) in action an ongoing initiative that aligns with Al-Futtaim’s sustainability strategic priority on creating a circular economy through our supply chain. This hands-on experience demonstrated how RVMs are supporting recycling efforts, contributing to waste reduction and advancing sustainability goals within the real estate sector.

Dr. Lamya Fawwaz, Executive Director of Brand & Strategic Initiatives at Masdar said: "The Y4S programme continues to provide participants with meaningful, real-world exposure to sustainability practices across a range of industries. These sessions have deepened their understanding of sustainability challenges and solutions, while equipping them with the practical skills needed for future careers. We’re pleased to work with partners like Al-Futtaim, whose involvement supports our shared goal of empowering the next generation of sustainability leaders.”

Throughout the session, attendees participated in interactive challenges including an Eco-Team Challenge and a Sustainability Quiz, encouraging them to think critically about sustainability while promoting teamwork and innovative thinking.

A participant shared their positive experience: "I am incredibly grateful for the invaluable opportunity provided by both Al-Futtaim and Masdar through this programme. It has been truly inspiring to see sustainability in action across diverse industries, from waste management at IKEA to groundbreaking EV technology and sustainability in real estate. This experience has significantly deepened my understanding and fuelled my passion for contributing to a sustainable future."

This collaboration is part of Al-Futtaim’s broader commitment to sustainability, encompassing initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, improving operational efficiencies, and creating a more sustainable future. It also underscores both Al-Futtaim’s and Masdar’s shared dedication to empowering the next generation with the knowledge and skills necessary to champion sustainability and contribute to a greener, more resilient future.

Y4S provides training and mentorship programmes, enabling students and young professionals to gain the necessary skills to become future sustainability leaders, while also providing the opportunity to participate across a variety of global engagements and forums. By providing essential training, knowledge and platforms, Y4S supports participants to take their sustainability development forward and shape their careers.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim’s work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of nearly 33,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world’s most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim’s approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders—supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.

For more information, visit: www.alfuttaim.com

