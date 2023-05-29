Singapore, Dubai: OTT or over the top, is the known name for providing television and film content over the internet at the request and to suit the requirements of the individual consumer. The term itself stands for “over-the-top”, which implies that a content provider is going over the top of existing internet services.

“We are pleased to announce the launch of a global OTT platform from the Middle East today. This platform will provide all TV, Movies, Music, and content producers with a state of art technological platform allowing subscribers to watch their loved TV programs or TV episodes or latest movies as well as listen to their favorite music or songs on their TV at home or on their mobile or on their laptop or computer as well as on their flight.” Mr. Mohammed Al Fardan said.

“We will partner with all Artists, Musicians, Music Production, TV channels and producers starting from Middle East to Bollywood to Hollywood.” Mr. Al Fardan added.

“leveraging on knowledge and experience in technology, deploying latest and best technologies and innovations as well as best internet and data bandwidth, today its 5G and tomorrow will be better, we are committed to revolutionize the industry to provide best quality picture, sound and speed to our customers globally.” Mr. Mohammed Al Fardan concluded.

