Dubai, UAE: Al Fardan Exchange, a trusted name in the UAE’s financial services sector for over five decades, has officially been certified as a “Great Place to Work”. This milestone cements the company’s long-standing commitment to its people-first culture built on trust, inclusion, and opportunity.

Established in 1971, the same year the UAE was born, Al Fardan Exchange has grown with the nation, building a strong presence through more than 90 branches and its omnichannel presence today. With a workforce of over 1,000 employees representing more than 27 nationalities, the company stands as a reflection of the UAE’s inclusive and multicultural identity.

Al Fardan Exchange fosters a workplace built on access to professional growth and meaningful collaboration. Through flexible policies, open communication, and a focus on continuous development, the organisation empowers its people to thrive, both personally and professionally.

Speaking on the achievement, Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO of Al Fardan Exchange, said: “This recognition speaks to who we are at our core. More than five decades ago, my late grandfather had a vision to serve communities and empower individuals, and that same spirit has guided every generation since. Being a great place to work is not just a milestone for us, it is a commitment to our people, our communities, and the future we are building together.”

Adding to this, Margy Mommertz, Chief Human Resources Officer, shared, “Being certified as a Great Place to Work validates what we live every day, that our people come first. Our well-being framework, learning ecosystem, and recognition programs are all designed to make sure our teams feel valued, heard, and empowered. We are proud of the diverse, supportive, and inclusive culture we have built, and we are committed to strengthening it continuously as we grow.”

Al Fardan Exchange continues to set the benchmark for workplace excellence in the UAE and is committed to building an environment where every team member feels supported, inspired, and set up for success.

About Al Fardan Exchange

Al Fardan Exchange is a member of the Al Fardan Group, which has roots stretching back to 1954. Emerging from a seafaring and pearl trading tradition to commercial trade, the Al Fardan name is built on a solid bedrock of security and reliability. Leveraging on the Group’s diversified business interests and successful operations in real estate, high-end jewellery and financial services, Al Fardan Exchange holds global reach with trust and credibility as its main ethics.

Established in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique opportunity of playing a part in supporting communities who have helped build this nation by helping them bring life to their dreams, both here and in their home countries. Today, Al Fardan Exchange is incredibly proud to serve the UAE’s cosmopolitan community through its omni-channel presence, providing financial services via the AlfaPay App and a strong network of over 90 branches across the Emirates. Reinforced by strong relationships with over 150 global corresponding banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers, Al Fardan Exchange offers secure transactions that firmly place reliability and trust at the forefront.

Committed to innovation, Al Fardan Exchange is embracing digital transformation to enhance operational efficiencies and expand revenue streams. This strategic focus includes integrating artificial intelligence and digital solutions to deliver customer-centric solutions, aligning with the UAE government’s vision for innovation and inclusion. Notably, the company has become the founding partner for the Dubai AI Festival, underscoring its leadership in AI integration within the financial sector.

Al Fardan Exchange’s mission is to redefine global money transfer and payment services by leveraging cutting-edge technology, a robust branch network, and superior customer service. The company upholds values of integrity, innovation, commitment, collaboration, and connectivity (financial inclusion).

To learn more about Al Fardan Exchange, visit alfardanexchange.com.