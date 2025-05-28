Abu Dhabi - Al Fanar Gas Group, one of the UAE’s leading gas and energy solutions providers, and the energy arm of EHC Investment, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Siemens Energy, a global energy technology leader, to jointly advance decarbonization and clean energy innovation across the UAE.

The agreement, signed on the sidelines of the World Utilities Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi, supports the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy. The two companies will co-develop clean energy solutions that integrate advanced digital technologies into energy and industrial infrastructure, with a focus on areas such as hydrogen and Power-to-X, flare gas management, and port and vessel electrification.

These efforts will be backed by rigorous feasibility studies to identify scalable solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into existing energy networks. The collaboration will also leverage Siemens Energy’s global expertise in digitalization to introduce intelligent systems that optimize energy consumption, monitor emissions, and streamline operations - accelerating the energy transition in a practical and measurable way.

Khaled Ben Said, CEO of Al Fanar Gas Group, commented, “This partnership is not just about technology - it's about responsibility. As a UAE company, we see it as our duty to help shape an energy future that reflects the values and ambitions of our leadership. Working with Siemens Energy allows us to pair local insight with global innovation to address the region’s most pressing energy challenges. This MoU is a commitment to actionable progress - not in the distant future but starting now.”

Khalid Bin Hadi, Managing Director for the UAE, Siemens Energy, said: “The MoU reflects our commitment to working with regional partners to explore practical pathways towards decarbonization. We look forward to collaborating with Al Fanar Gas Group to identify solutions that are both scalable and aligned with the UAE’s long-term sustainability objectives.”

About Al Fanar Gas Group

Al Fanar Gas Group is a UAE-based leader in gas and energy services, providing comprehensive solutions across gas distribution, infrastructure development, operations, and maintenance. With a strong focus on safety, innovation, and sustainability, the group supports national energy objectives by delivering reliable, efficient, and future-ready systems that power communities and industries across the region.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy is one of the world’s leading energy technology companies. The company works with its customers and partners on energy systems for the future, thus supporting the transition to a more sustainable world. With its portfolio of products, solutions and services, Siemens Energy covers almost the entire energy value chain – from power and heat generation and transmission to storage. The portfolio includes conventional and renewable energy technology, such as gas and steam turbines, hybrid power plants operated with hydrogen, and power generators and transformers.

Its wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa makes Siemens Energy a global market leader for renewable energies. An estimated one-sixth of the electricity generated worldwide is based on technologies from Siemens Energy. Siemens Energy employs around 100,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries and generated revenue of €34.5 billion in fiscal year 2024. www.siemens-energy.com