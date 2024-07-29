Sharjah: The eighth edition of the "Al Dhaid Date Festival," organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), concluded late on Sunday at Expo Al Dhaid, after four days of fun-filled activities and competitions.

Held from July 25 to 28, the festival saw 130 winners crowned in its main dates’ competitions lined up for the participating farmers, successfully attracting thousands of visitors from Sharjah and other emirates. Attendees were keen to peruse displays showcasing the finest date varieties and fruits and engage in activities aimed at reviving and celebrating the rich Emirati cultural heritage and traditions.

The closing ceremony was attended by H.E Waleed AbdelRahman BuKhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, and H.E Jamal Mohamed Sultan Binhuwaidin, SCCI board member. Also present were Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji, General Coordinator of Al Dhaid Date Festival, along with members of the Festival’s Organising Committee and a host of directors, officials, and representatives from the participating government entities.

The ceremony celebrated the winners of the festival’s key competitions introduced by this year's edition, including the “General Elite Dates Beauty” and “Rare Dates” contests, in addition to the “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty" dates competition, which has been launched exclusively for children, making its debut in the UAE.

The concluding day of the Al Dhaid Date Festival 2024 featured the presence of high-level official delegations and representatives of government agencies and authorities. Among the attendees was H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Faisal Bin Sultan Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of United Arab Bank, who praised the festival for its pivotal role in promoting date palm cultivation and enhancing its quality.

A delegation from Saudi Arabia's Buraidah Date Festival was also in attendance, taking the opportunity to explore the premium varieties of dates showcased by the Emirati farmers and participants.

H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, emphasised that the remarkable success of the Al Dhaid Date Festival's 8th edition has solidified its leading position as one of the most important heritage, social, and economic events. The festival plays a crucial role in preserving the UAE's rich heritage and fostering the growth of its date palm industry and agriculture sector in general.

Al Owais attributed the Al Dhaid Date Festival's success to the unwavering support and directives of the wise leadership, underscoring the significance of the date palm cultivation sector for its strong ties to the Emirati community’s heritage and culture.

He noted that the festival plays an important role in bolstering the UAE’s economic development and achieving its National Food Security Strategy, which aims to position the UAE as the global leader in the Global Food Security Index by 2051.

For his part, Mohammad Musabah Al Tunaiji affirmed that the eighth edition of the festival was outstanding and marked a significant milestone in its history. This season featured a wide range of economic, commercial, and cultural activities set in a unique heritage ambiance. This fostered strong competition among date palm owners and farmers, who showcased an array of date varieties.

Highlighting the premium quality of date varieties displayed over the festival’s competitions, Al Tunaiji noted that the high level of participation underscores the festival's potential to attract a huge turnout of visitors. This reflects the commitment of date palm owners and farmers to enhance the quality of their farms' production and to showcase the finest types and varieties of dates that the UAE is renowned for.

During its four days, the 8th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival featured numerous competitions with valuable prizes that were awarded to 130 winners across various categories.

These included “Al Ratab Beauty”, “The Best Lemons”, “Fig Contest”, “The Most Beautiful Home-grown Dates” (only for women), and “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” (only for children). During these competitions, contestants were keen to showcase the best types and varieties of their locally produced dates and fruits.

The festival also saw remarkable participation from over 40 productive families who showcased a fantastic collection of handicrafts and ornamental pieces made from dry palm leaves, highlighting the UAE's deep-rooted heritage in palm cultivation.

The 2024 festival is notable for providing a crucial platform where farmers can learn about the latest agricultural technologies, sustainable farming methods, and organic products. This helps preserve palm trees, produce top-quality dates and maintain organic farming practices, with the participation of a group of companies specialising in organic farming and agricultural machinery.

These companies provided modern solutions and showcased innovations that replace chemical fertilisers and pesticides with natural biological materials. Farmers were introduced to advanced equipment like multi-functional sprayers, soil tillers, fertiliser spreaders, and waste shredders.