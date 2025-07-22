Sharjah, The 9th edition of the Al Dhaid Date Festival is set to begin tomorrow, Wednesday, at Expo Al Dhaid, with official inauguration scheduled for Thursday, and will continue until July 27.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), this year’s edition features extensive participation from leading palm farmers and date producers from across the UAE, in addition to various governmental and private agricultural entities and organisations.

The Al Dhaid Date Festival stands as a key agricultural and commercial event, integral to Sharjah’s cultural and economic identity. It aims to promote palm cultivation and preserve the UAE’s rich heritage.

The festival represents a strategic platform to encourage farmers to adopt the best agricultural practices to enhance the quality of local produce, thereby contributing to the UAE’s food security and sustainable agricultural growth.

The agenda of this year’s edition prioritises a series of diverse competitions, designed to incentivise excellence among farmers through significant prizes. Starting tomorrow, contests for homegrown dates, best lemons, figs, and “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” will take place.

Thursday features the “Khneizi Dates Beauty Contest, followed by “Al-Khalas Dates Beauty Contest” on July 25. On Saturday, July 26, the festival will host the “Shishi Dates” competition, while the festival’s concluding day (Sunday, 27th July), will announce the winners of both the “General Dhaid Elite Dates” and the “Northern Emirates Dhaid Elite Dates” competitions.

The Organising Committee of the Al Dhaid Date Festival has set a few general conditions and specific entry requirements for participation in dates competitions of this year’s edition. These include using locally produced dates for the 2025 season that are only grown in the participants’ own farms.

Participants must also present dates that are at an optimal ripeness stage. The dates should be free from insect infestations, dead insects, or any apparent defects. Entry weights are set at four kilograms per traditional basket for most categories, with distinct criteria applied to elite categories and lemon and fig contests.

Participation in the homegrown dates contest is limited to women from the Northern Emirates, while the “Ratb Al Kharaif Beauty” Contest is restricted to children from Sharjah’s Central Region, to maximise community engagement and promote inclusivity.

This year’s festival will host a wide range of activities, with active involvement from local family enterprises presenting heritage-themed products inspired by palm trees. The festival serves as a vital platform to support their commercial growth and strengthen their role in the economic and social landscape, in line with the Year of Community in the UAE, fostering a spirit of social participation.

The festival is also expected to welcome high-profile visitors and official delegations evaluating advancements in the domestic agricultural industry.

A daily series of educational seminars will be also hosted during the festival’s evening sessions from Thursday to Sunday. Industry specialists and palm farmers will provide knowledge-sharing sessions, complemented by advisory workshops designed to disseminate best practices in palm tree care and support the adoption of modern technologies for productivity enhancement and quality enhancement.

The festival is scheduled to open to visitors from Thursday through Sunday, with daily hours from 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

It offers a comprehensive experience that blends heritage-themed competitions, economic activities, and educational programs, positioning it as an ideal destination for farmers and agricultural enthusiasts.

The festival also functions as a family-oriented gathering, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore various date varieties and enjoy authentic heritage experiences.