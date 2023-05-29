Abu Dhabi, UAE: The specialized clinics of Al Dhafra Hospitals, part of SEHA and a subsidiary of PureHealth Group – the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform, has over the past year treated more than 271,000 outpatients across various specialties.

These clinics are located in Madinat Zayed Hospital, Ghayathi, Marfa, Delma, Liwa, Bidaa Al Mutawaa Clinic, Abu Al Abyad Clinic, Sir Bani Yas Clinic, and Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center in Zayed City.

Hamad Khamis Al Mansouri, Chief Executive Officer at Al Dhafra Hospitals, commented: “Our health centers provide year-round ease of access to a variety of top medical services to residents and visitors in Al Dhafra. Al Dhafra Hospitals have developed an integrated plan to upgrade its services and this includes working on three key areas to develop a high-quality medical team capable of attracting the best physicians and nurses and strengthening its capabilities with the latest diagnostic and therapeutic equipment. These efforts are in line with the vision and mission of SEHA to provide quality health services following international best practices.”

In his comments, Saeed Jaber Al Kuwaiti, CEO of SEHA, said: “The huge footfall of outpatients reflects the trust and confidence of people in our healthcare facilities and solutions. We will continue to develop innovative practices and committed customer service so that our community can access top-notch healthcare. This is part of our vision to enhance the quality of life across our communities and ensure people live longer and healthier in line with the vision of PureHealth.”

The development plan also includes the modernization of Al Dhafra facilities with quality infrastructure, ensuring seamless healthcare delivery to outpatients and providing the best treatment services. The Quality Department of Al Dhafra Hospitals addresses outpatient feedback by conducting surveys to offer the best approaches to improvement.

PureHealth operates 200+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centers, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments, and related businesses in the UAE, and is committed, alongside its group companies – such as SEHA, to delivering outcome-focused, world-class quality across all channels of healthcare with a mandate to futureproofing the healthcare system locally and beyond.

