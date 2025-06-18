UAE – Al Dahra today published its 2024 Sustainability Report, detailing progress across environmental and social commitments while navigating increased weather volatility that impacted operations in several key markets.

The report highlights significant milestones including the generation of first carbon credits from Romania operations and expansion of regenerative farming practices to 35% of global operations, putting the company on track to meet its 2030 sustainability targets.

"This report demonstrates our commitment to transparent reporting and measurable progress," said Group CEO Arnoud van den Berg. "Despite climate challenges, we've continued advancing our regenerative agriculture program and achieving meaningful reductions in our environmental footprint."

Key findings from the 2024 report:

Romania operations issued first carbon credits through soil sequestration

Regenerative agriculture expanded to 35% of farmland (target: 80% by 2030)

Total emissions reduced 7% to 435,000 tonnes CO₂e despite operational challenges

Water efficiency improved to 376 cubic metres per tonne of production

Organic fertilizer use increased to 6% of total application

Women in senior leadership reached 14% (target: 18% by 2030)

The report details how challenging weather conditions led to a 5% increase in emission intensity as the company required additional energy for irrigation and cooling systems. However, Al Dahra maintained its commitment to transparency by reporting all metrics accurately.

Technology investments drove efficiency gains, with Dragon Line irrigation pivots installed in Egypt and capacitive soil sensors deployed in Morocco. The company also completed its first end-to-end logistics emissions mapping exercise.

Al Dahra's approach to sustainability reporting aligns with European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS), preparing the company for evolving disclosure requirements in its key markets.

The 2024 Sustainability Report is Al Dahra's fifth annual publication, marking years of consistent disclosure as the company works toward net zero emissions by 2050.

Al Dahra operates across 13 countries with over 3,100 employees, specializing in sustainable farming and commodity trading.

About Al Dahra

Al Dahra is a prominent multinational leader in agribusiness, with over 400 thousand acres of agricultural land in Egypt, Romania, Serbia, USA, and other countries, specialized in cultivation, production and trading of nearly 3 million tons of essential food commodities and up to 3 million tons of animal feed. Serving a large customer base from Commercial enterprises to Government agencies, Al Dahra has a widespread geographic footprint, operating in over 20 countries and catering to more than 40 markets with a leading position in Africa, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.aldahra.com.

For media enquiries:

Aju Abraham Thomas - aju.thomas@aldahra.com